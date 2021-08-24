Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Military to require vaccines for troops, ignoring GOP complaints

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the evidence and consequences, millions of Americans continue to reject safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccines, even in the military. The Washington Post reported over the weekend, for example, that Pentagon leaders are trying to "devise an effective strategy for countering pervasive doubt about the pandemic's seriousness and widespread misinformation about the shots designed to bring it under control."

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Thomas Massie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Gop#Americans#The Washington Post#Fda#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Time#The Defense Department#Republican#House Freedom Caucus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Aerospace & Defensecitizensjournal.us

U.S. Troops Speak Out Against COVID-Vaccine Mandate

A Republican congressman who has proposed a bill to block federal funding of the U.S. military vaccine mandate hosted a conference call with troops who warn the mandate could harm military readiness. The service members say many of their colleagues feel the same way but are not speaking out because...
Public HealthPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Marine General Supports Vaccinations for Military

SciCheck Digest The secretary of defense announced that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for all service members by mid-September. But social media posts have shared an article from a dubious website that falsely claimed that the leader of the Marines “rebuked” the vaccine mandate. A Marine Corps spokesperson told us “there is no truth” to the claim. How do we […]
Militaryknoxfocus.com

Mandate COVID vaccinations for the military?

To some of us looking on from the outside it seems that Defense Secretary Austin and the Joint Chiefs’ Milley are intent on degrading our military. Here is an incomplete list: the reversal of Trump’s transgender policy, the removal of sexual assault cases from the chain of command, the instituting of Critical Race Theory, the hiring of a Pentagon chief of diversity and inclusion, the purging of “extremists”. One retired general said that the Biden Administration is intent on changing the military into “woke social justice warriors” ignoring the words of former defense secretary Mattis who said that “there should be only one measurable standard for our defense policies and priorities: Does the action make us more or less lethal.” In this administration’s case, the answer is “no”.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon: U.S. troops must get their Covid vaccines immediately

WASHINGTON — Military troops must immediately begin to get the Covid vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.”. More than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots, according to Pentagon data. And now that the Pfizer...
Public HealthKCBD

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Monday that it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine. He said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sens. Cruz, Cramer Introduce Bills to Ban Mask and Vaccine Mandates

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) today introduced the No Mask Mandates Act and No Vaccine Mandates Act. The No Mask Mandates Act ends the Biden administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mask mandate for all Americans—regardless of vaccination status. The No Vaccine Mandates Act would require people administering a COVID-19 vaccine to first obtain the patient’s informed consent or, if the patient is a child, the informed consent of a parent or guardian. The bill also imposes civil penalties for violating a patient’s right by vaccinating against COVID-19 without consent.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
Military13newsnow.com

Leaders say troops were heroic in evacuation effort

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's top leaders are praising military members - calling them "heroic" - for completing the largest evacuation of civilians in American history. The Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke Wednesday for the first time since 20 years of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan concluded.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is great news. Now Biden must act on it.

President Biden, clearly delighted at the Food and Drug Administration’s full and final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, told the country on Monday that “if you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot ... until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened.” His main message, however, was not directed toward vaccine-hesitant Americans. “If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it,” he said, adding that “vaccination requirements have been around for decades.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy