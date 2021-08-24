Military to require vaccines for troops, ignoring GOP complaints
Despite the evidence and consequences, millions of Americans continue to reject safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccines, even in the military. The Washington Post reported over the weekend, for example, that Pentagon leaders are trying to "devise an effective strategy for countering pervasive doubt about the pandemic's seriousness and widespread misinformation about the shots designed to bring it under control."www.msnbc.com
