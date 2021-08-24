Cancel
The big interview: how Intel Alchemist GPUs and XeSS upscaling will change PC gaming

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Intel finally laid down its cards. Architecture Day 2021 saw the company deliver an array of truly exciting new products, stretching across CPUs and graphics, from laptop to datacentre. The firm is looking to massively accelerate its compute performance by a factor of 1000x over several years. It's a seemingly impossible task, but Intel wants to achieve it by leveraging the state of the art in CPU, GPU and integration technology. A core part of the strategy is in delivering competitive graphics performance - and that's where the new line of discrete GPUs from Intel comes to the fore... and they're looking superb.

