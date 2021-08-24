Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Judge Warns Tory Lanez After Issuing Bail Increase For Violating Megan Thee Stallion Protective Order

By Aisling O'Connor
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0bbHnDpO00

After Tory Lanez made a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud Miami last month, he was hit with an increase in bail after violating a court order to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

Article continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old, who was born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, appeared in Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Monday, August 23, and was ordered to pay $250,000 bail. The previous bail amount was $190,000.

Lanez joined DaBaby onstage on July 25, only moments after Megan finished her set. He had been ordered to stay 100 meters away from the "Savage" singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUQ1F_0bbHnDpO00
Source: MEGA

DEMI LOVATO BLASTS RAPPER DABABY AFTER HIS HOMOPHOBIC TIRADE: 'HIV IS NOT A DEADLY DISEASE'

During the hearing, Judge Keith H. Borjon reportedly considered issuing Lanez a court-ordered tracking device. His attorney Shawn Holley argued that the festival appearance was "a unique circumstance, errors in judgment were made, but this can easily be prevented from happening again."

"If [Tory's] intention was to harass or intimidate [Megan Thee Stallion], she would have known he was there at the time. He would have seen her and she would have seen him ... He went there for a legitimate purpose as far as his artistry is concerned," Holley said.

However, prosecutor Kathy Ta argued that the "Say It" rapper had gone out of his way to violate his court order. "This was not a situational circumstance. The share [sic] amount of effort it required [for Tory] to get to this venue and do everything that he did, I think that speaks volumes about his conduct. It wasn't by chance and it wasn't a situational situation, it was by design," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35N9u4_0bbHnDpO00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The judge warned that Lanez would be remanded if he came near the "Cry Baby" hitmaker again and that he was "fortunate" to be able to post bail and avoid being detained.

"You're facing years in prison, over 22 years in prison," the judge said. "They could have filed an additional charge based on violating the protective order because that's a violation of law as well. You do not want to be doing things like this sir. You have the means and the where with all and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don't have to have hearings like this."

Article continues below advertisement

Lanez is slated to appear in court again on September 2. In July 2020, he allegedly shot Stallion in the foot after an argument.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDtHQ_0bbHnDpO00
Source: MEGA

An insider told TMZ that the 26-year-old and her camp were upset that Lanez was at the festival and hit the stage so soon after her set. A friend close to the "Feels" singer claimed that he did not see Megan and he never got "physically close to her."

TMZ caught up with Lanez as he left the courthouse. The singer did not comment on his bail increase but joked about being recorded from his good side.

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

8K+
Followers
823
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Rolling Loud Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

Megan Thee Stallion Cleared to Drop ‘Butter’ Remix

A judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion is cleared to release her remix of BTS’s “Butter.” The rapper had filed a petition against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, along with its CEO Carl Crawford, claiming that they were preventing her from releasing the song. The petition argues that blocking the remix’s release would cause “irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry.” The filing also claims that by preventing Megan from releasing the song, the label is violating the temporary restraining order placed against them last year. Megan had previously sued 1501 Certified Entertainment and Crawford for allegedly blocking the release of her EP Suga. Legal disputes over Megan’s contract with 1501 are ongoing. Meanwhile, Meg’s remix of “Butter” is set to drop by the end of this week.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Puffs On A Cigar After Court Hearing, Fans React To His Hair

Despite having a minor setback in court, Tory Lanez doesn't have a care in the world. The rapper-singer's ongoing legal troubles with peer Megan Thee Stallion landed him in court today after he stood accused of violating the restraining order set in place. Prosecutors in the case alleged that Lanez came too close to Megan when both artists performed at Rolling Loud Miami. The order states that Lanez has to stay at least 100 yards away from the Houston rapper—the equivalent of a football field.
Richmond, TXhypefresh.co

Tory Lanez Gives His Condolences Over Model Mercedes Morr Death

Unfortunately, HipHop community has lost several people in 2021. Instagram Influencer and model Mercedes Morr wasn’t a part of the HipHop community, but she did have close ties with famous artists. Recently, the 33-year-old Instagram model died at the hands of a murderer in her apartment in Richmond, TX. Furthermore, her death affected several famous HipHop stars, including Tory Lanez. The “Say It” rapper, among others, gave his condolences and made a tribute in her honor.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Kevin Gates Kisses Alleged Gay Rapper Turk In Viral Video – Watch

Kevin Gates Kisses Hot Boys Rapper Turk In Viral Video. Kevin Gates has since been making headlines after kissing rapper Turk on camera following his controversial interview with DJ Vlad. Turk told DJ Vlad that all rappers play “gay games” with their male friends behind closed doors when he was explaining why Birdman kisses his artists like Lil Wayne.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight's Former Capo Mob James Names Biggie's Alleged Killer

The death of Tupac and Biggie remain unsolved yet there has been an overwhelming amount of information regarding their potential killers. Documentaries have been released and exposé's have been published but there are few people who actually have any information regarding the death of both hip-hop figures. While the hunt...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Azriel Clary Is Set To Testify Against R. Kelly In Court

Azriel Clary is set to testify against R. Kelly despite what her family describes as alleged harassment to scare her. Clary’s father, Angelo, tells TMZ that his daughter made up her own mind to testify. As a result, they are victims of harassment at their jobs and online, including doxxing.
CelebritiesComplex

Shotti Bets $1.5 Million His Son Will Knock Out 6ix9ine

6ix9ine has been challenged to a million-dollar fight. The rapper’s former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, proposed a bet in an upcoming episode of Akademik’s new podcast Off the Record. Speaking from a prison telephone, Shotti accused 6ix9ine of putting up a front and continued to blast him for cooperating with the feds in their racketeering case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy