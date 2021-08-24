Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

I refuse to pick player characters in a sensible way and you can't make me

By Alice Bell
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI, like others, played the open beta of Diablo II: Resurrected at the weekend. It's Diablo II, but nicer! Although, this post isn't strictly about Diablo II, it's just it reminded me of an issue I run into when choosing classes in games, which is that I go off the Rule of Cool. If one character looks awesome (according to my own tastes, at least) I will usually pick that character, regardless of how that character plays or whether I will be good at it.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Ii#Diablo Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Can’t Find Players Fix: Why can’t I find other people?

While it’s best played in co-op, it’s not always easy to find players in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Instead of filling your team with smart human players, empty slots are instead filled by the two synth bots, Alpha and Beta. For those wondering why they can’t find other people, here’s the need-to-know info about the Aliens: Fireteam Elite can’t find players fix.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Having slower internet makes me appreciate Xbox Game Pass more

Xbox Game Pass is a cracking deal isn't it? You pay a tenner a month and you've got this ever-growing catalogue of games. Games everywhere! They're on your screen and in your eyes as fast as your internet's top speed can deliver them. But can you fully appreciate them with a lightning fast connection? For me at least, it's the total opposite. Now that my megabits have plummeted, Game Pass seems even sweeter a deal.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Man, I'm so looking forward to The BB Boys becoming The BBBB Boys

During Geoff's Gamescom MegaMix earlier this week, we got another extended peek at Death Stranding's upcoming Director's Cut, which adds loads of new features, modes, story missions and ways to transport your cargo to Kojima's esoteric postal hiking sim. Personally, I couldn't care less about the bum-warming jet pack or the mountain-scaling catapult. Instead, I'm ALL about Sam's Buddy Bot, and I 100% plan to use its strong, muscly robot calves to carry me all the way across America when I inevitably end up playing it all over again. Watch out, BB Boys. I think we might have a BBBB Boys road trip on our hands, too.
Electronicshackaday.com

Why You Can’t Make A Wearable Display With A Transparent OLED

After seeing the cheap transparent OLED displays that have recently hit the market, you might have thought of using them as an affordable way to build your own wearable display. To save you the inevitable disappointment that would result from such a build, [Zach Freedman] took it upon himself to test out the idea, and show why transparent wearable displays are a harder than it looks.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Sorry, Elden Ring's summons won't make boss fights easier, but that's okay

Oh right okay, just a tonne of Elden Ring hands-off previews arriving at once is it? Cool, just give me a moment to compose myself. Gah, that's not happening. Anyway, yes, while I continue to digest all this new information that's just come out, one thing that particularly stood out to me is that the game's summons won't actually make Elden Ring any easier, according to IGN, which is a marked departure from previous Souls games. Brilliant, that's me done for then.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: what shooter goes well with D&D?

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang podcast Imogen and I chat EA sharing Apex Legends' ping system with other companies, Call Of Duty: Vanguard things, and the fact Destiny 2 is adding a big lady. I for one am a fan of this big lady, as her getup reminds me of a candelabra, which is nice.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Sid Meier's Civilization IV: Beyond the Sword - Beyond The Game v.2.2.2 - Game mod - Download

Beyond The Game is a mod for Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: Beyond the Sword, created by Beyond the Game Team. This is the official thread of the renewed version of the then Beyond the Game multiplayer community MOD (originally designed on the forum C4P). The MOD has been redesigned from scratch to accommodate both multiplayer and single player play, but with a very strong focus on competitive multiplayer play. This new version have been tested and played with at the very least on weekly basis since January 2017, with rountinely more than 10 players having all won Club championship titles and all logged in individually I'd expect 5,000H+ of online play, so we're getting, we hope, to a very fine balance.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

So where is the HD remake of Mavis Beacon's penguin typing game?

We're drowning in remakes and remasters. Big publishers are rereleasing every game which is older than three years and sold at least thirty copies. Some of these remakes, I suspect, sold as few as seven copies. But they're 'IP', precious intellectual properties to be recycled and rebooted and combined in new forms until the sun burns out in the sky. So why have we still not seen the one we actually need: a $500 million remake of the Mavis Beacon minigame where you type words to make penguins jump across ice floes.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Help, my Steam wish list is under attack from all these great Japanese indie games

Japanese indie collective Asobu are holding their second annual showcase today, showing off loads of delicious new indie games that I'll no doubt be stuffing onto my Steam wish list before the day is out. Last year's showcase yielded some great new finds on that front - I'm looking at you, Pull Stay - and with over 60 new games to sink your teeth into with this year's selection, I guarantee there'll be something to catch your eye this year as well. While some will no doubt be familiar faces - Eastward, Tangle Tower and Garden Story all feature in this year's line-up, for example - I've highlighted a bunch of my favourites below that have caught my eye.
Marketssportswar.com

I guess you can’t believe anything you read anymore. Here’s an excerpt from

One article I read earlier today. (Similar #’s from 4th qtr last year) “In Comcast’s Q1 earnings report released Thursday morning, the company reported a 491,000 video customer loss. That number includes 404,000 residential customers and 87,000 business customers. The company added 461,000 broadband customers for the quarter. While customer...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The adorable KeyWe comes to Xbox, Switch and PC

Admit it, there’s something utterly adorable about the stars of KeyWe – Jeff and Debra. And it’s probably that adorable nature which is able to sell a purchase and download of the chaotic cooperative puzzle to Xbox, Switch and PC players without too must fuss nor bother. Available to purchase...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Father-son devs bring their open-world Stardew Valley-like to Kickstarter

There’s plenty of games like Stardew Valley on PC these days – and Harvest Moon, too, obviously – but one we’ve been keeping tabs on is Harvest Days. It offers the same fantasy of escaping the city to tend a neglected plot of land, but it stands out from the crop due to its embrace of more open-world elements. If that sounds like your thing, you can now back it on Kickstarter and influence how far the upcoming PC game’s development goes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy