Elisha Tomasello

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Chief Administrative Officer at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Elisha Tomasello has been named Chief Administrative Officer at Person Centered Services. She is a key member of the senior leadership team and plays an integral role in the company's strategic decision-making process, overseeing Human Resources, Marketing & Communications, Learning, Development & Diversity, and IT. Elisha's leadership touches all parts of the company, helping to drive an engaged workforce and to promote the delivery of high-quality Care Coordination services.

www.bizjournals.com

Mallory Anderson Ulizio

Mallory Anderson Ulizio

Director of Program Quality and Compliance at Familylinks, Inc. Familylinks welcomes Mallory Anderson Ulizio as the new Director of Program Quality and Compliance. Mallory brings valuable skills to Familylinks' leadership team. Mallory will be responsible for advancing the quality assurance strategy for the agency by providing strategic leadership in the areas of regulatory compliance, risk, and program performance. Formerly, Mallory was the Director of Compliance and Quality at The Children's Institute.
Anne Raimondi

Anne Raimondi

Industry veteran Anne Raimondi has been appointed COO at Asana where she will oversee the company's business growth and enterprise go-to-market efforts including marketing, sales, business development, customer success and support, business technology and operations. She brings 20+ years of experience leading product and business functions in fast-growing SaaS companies including her time as Chief Customer Officer at Guru, SVP of Operations at Zendesk and Chief Revenue Officer at TaskRabbit.
People on the Move

People on the Move

FirstBank has hired financial industry veteran, Stacie Stephenson as a Senior Relationship Manager Associate in Birmingham. Stephenson will be responsible for maintaining relationships with existing customers and developing new connections in the Birmingham community. She brings more than 20 years' experience in branch management, customer relations and operational efficiency to her new role. Prior to joining the FirstBank team, she spent 11 years as a private banking assistant with a local bank and has previously served as an Assistant Branch Manager. Stephenson, a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is an annual supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and a former member of Civitan International. FirstBank recently announced the addition of a full-service financial center in Birmingham that will bolster FirstBank's Alabama presence, which includes two other financial centers and seven mortgage offices.
Palm Beach, FL
South Florida Business Journal

The Batallan Group Acquires Painters on Demand

The Batallan Group (TBG), a Palm Beach based Organization has announced its strategic acquisition of Painters on Demand (POD). POD is a Tampa-based Painting Service Company with corporate clients throughout the Southeast United States. Under the TBG umbrella, POD & Property Works (PW) will give their customers a single point of contact for all facility needs. This acquisition will position TBG as a leader in the facilities maintenance sector. Since 2009 TBG has been acquiring organizations in the facilities maintenance space. POD & PW are two highly efficient organizations with outstanding reputations for great culture and customer service. With this acquisition, TBG looks to streamline back office processes to better support field operations and increase its market share across the Southeast. The acquisition of POD gives existing customers even more solutions to their facilities’ needs. “We are looking forward to the increased benefits that The Batallan Group will bring to our customers," expressed Antonio and Jason Batallan, Principles of TBG. POD offers painting services to retail, commercial and industrial clients, with a specialized focus on Paintenance™. POD has created an innovative solution to painting that allows property managers to keep their facilities’ consistently looking their best! "This acquisition will help kickstart our strategic growth plan, while continuing to provide our clients with the high-level customer service we have provided for many years," stated POD CEO Chris Jimenez. Currently, POD operates in Tampa, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, and Atlanta. Through this acquisition under TBG, these two prominent Florida facility maintenance companies will be maximizing profitability while minimizing operational risk through demonstrated structure, service programs, outstanding personnel, and exceptional customer service. For additional information about The Batallan Group, Property Works and or Painters on Demand, click below. http://thebatallangroup.com/ https://www.paintersondemand.com/ http://www.propertyworksonline.net/
Businessbizjournals

Avalara appoints Squarespace CFO to board of directors

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax compliance software company, announced Wednesday it has added Marcela Martin to its board of directors. Martin is the chief financial officer at Squarespace, a platform that allows users to build websites. She has been with Squarespace since November after serving almost two years as the chief financial officer at Booking.com. Before Booking.com, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer at National Geographic.
Sathish Kumar

Sathish Kumar

Chief Information Officer at CarePayment Technologies Inc. Kumar will lead CarePayment’s technology strategy — identifying opportunities and leveraging innovative technology to build products that support CarePayment’s industry-leading services and its mission to make healthcare affordable for patients and increase revenue for providers. Part of the executive leadership, Kumar will also expand CarePayment’s enterprise-wide information security plan and oversee risk and resource management in software development, telecommunications and office networks.
Endrea Frazier

Endrea Frazier

Vice President, Client Account Manager - Transportation at Aecom. Ms. Frazier has 25 years of public and private transit/infrastructure experience ranging from transit, bridges, roads and utilities to policy development, program/project management (PPM) and operations. She oversees key PPM initiatives throughout Florida, including supporting clients with program planning, development and closeout, as well as advising on funding and policy issues at the early stages of the program as well as supporting business development initiatives throughout the state.
Economybizjournals

Millennial Bank sells 280 corridor land, paving way for Sonic

Birmingham-based Millennial Bank has sold another parcel of land along the U.S. 280 corridor, and it will pave the way for a restaurant. Millennial Bank sold the land, which is at 30 Meadowview Drive, to AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC for $1.13 million, according to Shelby County records. AL Birmingham Meadowview is a subsidiary of Greenville, South Carolina-based RealtyLink LLC, which owns several other properties in and around Birmingham.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Emmanuel Lavoie appointed CEO of Jetstream

VANCOUVER - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, the all-in-one technology platform powering the rise of multi-unit properties entering the short-term rental market, has named Emmanuel Lavoie as its new CEO with effect from September 1st 2021. Lavoie, the company's COO since 2015, will take the helm from founder and former CEO Mike Liverton. Liverton will move to the position of group Chairman.
Businessbizjournals

Nationwide joins $100M investment in insurance startup

Insurify Inc. a virtual insurance agent and platform for comparing insurance options, has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The second-round funding from the New York private equity firm Motive Partners brings the Cambridge firm total raised so far to $128 million since late 2019. MassMutual Ventures, a venture capital arm of the Springfield-based insurer, has also invested in both rounds.
Economybizjournals

Healthiest Employers 2021: Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale PC

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale PC is among the Healthiest Employers in the region because of its physical, financial, emotional/mental, and social health efforts with employees. Champions for Diversity & Inclusion Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Diversity & inclusion play an important role in maintaining businesses' competitive advantage. We're honoring leaders,...
Matthew L. Stortz

Matthew L. Stortz

Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Tax Planning and Corporate Governance Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Stortz advises business owners and executives on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other significant transactional matters. He also provides outside general counsel services to privately-held companies and their principals. Stortz was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© 2022 for Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Businessbizjournals

Mattress Firm parent co. mulls IPO for Houston-based retailer

After a $3.8 billion buyout in 2016, Houston-based Mattress Firm might reemerge as a publicly traded company. Mattress Firm is evaluating strategic options to return share capital to investors, which could include an initial public offering, parent company Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said Aug. 31. However, no definitive decision has been made.
Businessbizjournals

Everly Health adds veteran finance execs as growth spurt continues

Among the latest hires at Austin-based Everly Health Inc. are a chief financial officer from streaming video company Tubi and an executive who helped shepherd ridesharing company Lyft through its 2019 initial public offering. The parent company of health testing unicorn Everlywell Inc. announced the hires Sept. 1, as well...
Nancy S. Anton

Nancy S. Anton

Employment & Labor, Internal Investigations and Non-Competes Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Nancy S. Anton works in the Minneapolis office and is a member of the Employment & Labor, Internal Investigations and Non-Competes Groups. Anton has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on employment laws in the workplace. She delivers sound, strategic and practical advice to her clients in the healthcare, financial services, energy and manufacturing industries.
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Pennsylvania State

Fort Worth's ECI Software acquires Pennsylvania company with more than 200 employees

ECI Software Solutions, which provides technology for manufacturers, has made another acquisition. The Fort Worth company is bringing on Chesterbrook, Penn.-based Deacom, Inc., according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Deacom has about 210 employees while ECI Software has more than 1,600 workers, including full-time contractors, according to a spokesperson.
Chantilly, VA

Dennis Tapiero

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Tapiero as Business Development Manager in Chantilly, VA. As Business Development Manager, Dennis excels at creating initiatives focused on helping clients achieve their goals and implementing business development strategies that increase growth and success. Dennis’ 30 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience, along with the relationships he has cultivated along the way will serve as a valuable resource to ECS.
Seattle, WA

The week in bankruptcies: Silver Plaza LLLP

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended Aug. 27. Year to date through Aug. 27, the court recorded 24 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 49% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Mark D. Salsbury

Mark D. Salsbury

Business & Tax Planning, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Salsbury’s practice focuses on tax planning for merger and acquisition transactions, with a particular emphasis on private equity. Salsbury has over 26 years of experience in tax and M&A. Using his knowledge and experience in tax, Salsbury provides creative, smart and practical solutions to achieve client objectives in M&A transactions.

