People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleVice President, Finance at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Lisa Ressman has been named Vice President of Finance at Person Centered Services, a Care Coordination Organization. In her role, Lisa ensures the short- and long-term fiscal health of the company and is a member of the senior leadership team. Formerly at Independent Health, Lisa oversees all of Person Centered Services’ financial functions, including accounting, revenue cycle, audit, facilities, risk management, contracting, and business services.

