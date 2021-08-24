People on the Move
Myron Stout has joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Austin as a Vice President and Banker. In this role, he works closely with Austin's successful founders, business owners, executives at fast-growing companies, wealthy families and nonprofits across their total financial picture. As a former practicing attorney, Myron has spent his 15-year career helping clients achieve their financial and personal goals. Myron joins the Private Bank from Goldman Sachs, where he was an Investment Manager.www.bizjournals.com
