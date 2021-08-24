Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyron Stout has joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Austin as a Vice President and Banker. In this role, he works closely with Austin's successful founders, business owners, executives at fast-growing companies, wealthy families and nonprofits across their total financial picture. As a former practicing attorney, Myron has spent his 15-year career helping clients achieve their financial and personal goals. Myron joins the Private Bank from Goldman Sachs, where he was an Investment Manager.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#J P Morgan Private Bank#The Private Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businessbizjournals

Nationwide joins $100M investment in insurance startup

Insurify Inc. a virtual insurance agent and platform for comparing insurance options, has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The second-round funding from the New York private equity firm Motive Partners brings the Cambridge firm total raised so far to $128 million since late 2019. MassMutual Ventures, a venture capital arm of the Springfield-based insurer, has also invested in both rounds.
BusinessNew York Post

UBS unveils flexible approach for returning to office work

That’s the message UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers is telling the bank’s 25,000 employees. “The pandemic has delivered solutions to manage the risk of carrying the virus and passing it to your colleagues, and that is to work from home,” Hamers said at the Swiss Economic Forum in Interlaken Thursday.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Goldman Sachs is going through a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon

Goldman Sachs is transforming under CEO David Solomon. The Wall Street bank has taken steps involving transparency and inclusion to change up its culture. After its first-ever investor day in early 2020, the firm is executing on targets including multi-year cost-cutting plans. And it's making big pushes into wealth management and consumer banking.
Businessbizjournals

Matthew L. Stortz

Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Tax Planning and Corporate Governance Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Stortz advises business owners and executives on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other significant transactional matters. He also provides outside general counsel services to privately-held companies and their principals. Stortz was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© 2022 for Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Businessbizjournals

Everly Health adds veteran finance execs as growth spurt continues

Among the latest hires at Austin-based Everly Health Inc. are a chief financial officer from streaming video company Tubi and an executive who helped shepherd ridesharing company Lyft through its 2019 initial public offering. The parent company of health testing unicorn Everlywell Inc. announced the hires Sept. 1, as well...
Economybizjournals

Mark D. Salsbury

Business & Tax Planning, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Salsbury’s practice focuses on tax planning for merger and acquisition transactions, with a particular emphasis on private equity. Salsbury has over 26 years of experience in tax and M&A. Using his knowledge and experience in tax, Salsbury provides creative, smart and practical solutions to achieve client objectives in M&A transactions.
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Businessbizjournals

Amazon hiring spree continues amid plans to add 40,000 US corporate, tech workers

Amazon.com Inc. is planning its largest corporate hiring spree yet, expanding employee numbers by 55,000 globally, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant announced Wednesday. Of the 55,000, 40,000 will be based in the U.S., spread across 220 locations. Amazon didn't release detailed job numbers for each location, but the company's job listing site has the most openings in Seattle, followed by Arlington, Virginia, where its second headquarters is located, New York and Bellevue.
Pennsylvania Statebizjournals

Fort Worth’s ECI Software acquires Pennsylvania company with more than 200 employees

ECI Software Solutions, which provides technology for manufacturers, has made another acquisition. The Fort Worth company is bringing on Chesterbrook, Penn.-based Deacom, Inc., according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Deacom has about 210 employees while ECI Software has more than 1,600 workers, including full-time contractors, according to a spokesperson.
MarketsNew York Post

Chinese hedge funds shelling out $300,000 for recent grads

Chinese hedge funds are giving Wall Street firms a run for their money. So-called quant funds there are ramping up pay to attract junior analysts, according to Bloomberg. Quant funds are hedge funds that use quantitative analysis, like mathematical modeling, to choose investments. Top hedge funds in China including Ubiquant,...
Economybizjournals

Millennial Bank sells 280 corridor land, paving way for Sonic

Birmingham-based Millennial Bank has sold another parcel of land along the U.S. 280 corridor, and it will pave the way for a restaurant. Millennial Bank sold the land, which is at 30 Meadowview Drive, to AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC for $1.13 million, according to Shelby County records. AL Birmingham Meadowview is a subsidiary of Greenville, South Carolina-based RealtyLink LLC, which owns several other properties in and around Birmingham.
Businessbizjournals

Avalara appoints Squarespace CFO to board of directors

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax compliance software company, announced Wednesday it has added Marcela Martin to its board of directors. Martin is the chief financial officer at Squarespace, a platform that allows users to build websites. She has been with Squarespace since November after serving almost two years as the chief financial officer at Booking.com. Before Booking.com, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer at National Geographic.
Businessbizjournals

Mattress Firm parent co. mulls IPO for Houston-based retailer

After a $3.8 billion buyout in 2016, Houston-based Mattress Firm might reemerge as a publicly traded company. Mattress Firm is evaluating strategic options to return share capital to investors, which could include an initial public offering, parent company Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said Aug. 31. However, no definitive decision has been made.
Economybizjournals

Healthiest Employers 2021: Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale PC

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale PC is among the Healthiest Employers in the region because of its physical, financial, emotional/mental, and social health efforts with employees. Champions for Diversity & Inclusion Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Diversity & inclusion play an important role in maintaining businesses' competitive advantage. We're honoring leaders,...
Personal Financebizjournals

Insurance planning for business owners — back in vogue?

In this time of uncertainty, with the specter of potentially costly federal tax law changes looming, business owners can take greater control over the destiny of their business by rededicating themselves to an often-neglected discipline: insurance planning. The proposed tax changes could be particularly thorny for pass-through businesses whose profits...
Economybizjournals

7 essential questions to cover when a CEO is seeking a CFO

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a CEO is seeking a CFO for their company, they’re usually looking for more than just someone who’s “good with numbers.” In today’s workplace, the input of the CFO is vital in everything from setting a budget to determining employee benefits to establishing strategic goals. Real progress in a positive atmosphere can only happen if the CEO and CFO form a mutually respectful partnership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy