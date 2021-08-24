Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrimack, NH

N.H. patents through Aug. 22

By David Brooks
Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22. Collision Communications Assigned Patent for Methods, Program Products. Collision Communications, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,096,063, initially filed April 30, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “methods, systems, and computer program products for optimizing a predictive model for mobile network communications based on historical context information.” The co-inventors are Joseph Farkas, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Brandon Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Barry West, Temple, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,96,063.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,96,063&RS=PN/1,10,96,063.

granitegeek.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Strafford, NH
City
Hopkinton, NH
City
Bedford, NH
City
Dover, NH
Merrimack, NH
Government
Exeter, NH
Government
Nashua, NH
Government
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hanover, NH
City
Hooksett, NH
City
Nashua, NH
City
Exeter, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Pelham, NH
City
Windham, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
City
Merrimack, NH
Bedford, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N H#Patents#Vapotherm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
TrafficPosted by
CNN

Ida triggers massive flooding across Northeast

People are being evacuated from New York City subway stations. First responders continue to safely evacuate people from the New York City subway system after “a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers,” the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Janno Lieber, said in a statement.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy