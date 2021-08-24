N.H. patents through Aug. 22

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22. Collision Communications Assigned Patent for Methods, Program Products. Collision Communications, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,096,063, initially filed April 30, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “methods, systems, and computer program products for optimizing a predictive model for mobile network communications based on historical context information.” The co-inventors are Joseph Farkas, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Brandon Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Barry West, Temple, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,96,063.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,96,063&RS=PN/1,10,96,063.