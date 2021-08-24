Cancel
Christine Lampard’s stunning high street dress is still available to buy

By Lucy Quick
prima.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Lampard is known for her super stylish look and tailored dressing, and the 42-year-old just wore a dress while presenting Lorraine that we are all lusting after. The bright floral-print midi dress has a V-neck, puff short sleeves and is cinched in at the waist – it’s the perfect dress for any summer event. It’s so striking and eye-catching that we presumed it would have a hefty price tag, but the pretty piece is from British brand Blue Vanilla and is just £24.

www.prima.co.uk

Christine Lampard
