People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleE.J. Encinosa has joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Miami as a Vice President and Banker. In this role, he advises a diverse range of business owners and entrepreneurs, real estate investors and professional athletes. As a former baseball player, he. brings a level of discipline that parallels the sophisticated goals of high-performing individuals. E.J. is a native of the area, he joins J.P. Morgan from Bank of America Private Bank, where he was a client advisor serving high-net worth families.

