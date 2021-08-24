Christopher Smith

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a CEO is seeking a CFO for their company, they’re usually looking for more than just someone who’s “good with numbers.” In today’s workplace, the input of the CFO is vital in everything from setting a budget to determining employee benefits to establishing strategic goals. Real progress in a positive atmosphere can only happen if the CEO and CFO form a mutually respectful partnership.