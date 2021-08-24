Cancel
Business

Christopher Smith

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Director of IT Operations at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Christopher Smith has been named IT Operations Director. Formerly with Centene, Chris brings expertise in the management, configuration, and implementation of information technology. In his role, Chris provides leadership and direction to the IT Operations team and works collaboratively across the company in planning and implementing information systems to support both clinical and business operations.

Mallory Anderson Ulizio

Mallory Anderson Ulizio

Director of Program Quality and Compliance at Familylinks, Inc. Familylinks welcomes Mallory Anderson Ulizio as the new Director of Program Quality and Compliance. Mallory brings valuable skills to Familylinks’ leadership team. Mallory will be responsible for advancing the quality assurance strategy for the agency by providing strategic leadership in the areas of regulatory compliance, risk, and program performance. Formerly, Mallory was the Director of Compliance and Quality at The Children’s Institute.
Matthew L. Stortz

Matthew L. Stortz

Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Tax Planning and Corporate Governance Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Stortz advises business owners and executives on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other significant transactional matters. He also provides outside general counsel services to privately-held companies and their principals. Stortz was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© 2022 for Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Anne Raimondi

Anne Raimondi

Industry veteran Anne Raimondi has been appointed COO at Asana where she will oversee the company's business growth and enterprise go-to-market efforts including marketing, sales, business development, customer success and support, business technology and operations. She brings 20+ years of experience leading product and business functions in fast-growing SaaS companies including her time as Chief Customer Officer at Guru, SVP of Operations at Zendesk and Chief Revenue Officer at TaskRabbit.
Brandon Haumschilt

Brandon Haumschilt

Southwestern Investment Group, an independent wealth management company with more than 40 teams across the country, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Haumschilt of the Haumschilt Wealth Team to Executive Vice President. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Haumschilt has earned his Series 7, Series 66, life, health, long-term care and annuity insurance licenses. He specializes in detailed tax planning, transfer wealth, and helps clients effectively save for retirement.
Phil Lombardo, PE, SE

Phil Lombardo, PE, SE

EDUCATION: MS, Structural Engineering, Virginia Tech, BS, Civil Engineering, University of Michigan. Phil Lombardo, PE, SE has been named Associate at Bennett & Pless Inc. With 20 years of experience in the Atlanta Industrial market, Phil is known for his technical savvy and has a portfolio of successful Tilt-Up distribution facilities, mission critical data centers, substations, and office projects throughout the Southeast. He will continue to lead the firm’s industrial team, providing oversight and quality control as well as client management best practices.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Ravi Aiyer, Shayne Forsyth Take VP Roles at TechnoMile; Ashish Khot Quoted

Technology industry veterans Ravi Aiyer and Shayne Forsyth have joined TechnoMile to serve as vice president of engineering and VP of marketing, respectively. TechnoMile said Tuesday the latest additions to its leadership team are part of the company’s efforts to further advance its cloud platform, accelerate growth initiatives and continue to support its client base.
Rob Phillips, PE, SE

Rob Phillips, PE, SE

EDUCATION: BS, Civil and Structural Engineering, Southern Polytechnic State University. Rob Phillips, PE, SE has been promoted to Principal at Bennett & Pless—one of the Top 10 Structural Firms to Work for in the US by Zweig Group. Rob manages the firm’s Charlotte operations, leads the business development efforts for that market, and chairs the firm’s BIM Committee. With nearly 20 years of experience, Rob is a recognized blast expert and has worked on a wide variety of project types, including adaptive reuse, mixed-use, office, industrial, military, and sports.
Josh Turner, PMP

Josh Turner, PMP

Josh Turner, PMP has been promoted to Associate at Bennett & Pless Inc. Josh has managed commercial, industrial, institutional, and wireless projects with fees totaling more than $1 million for both public and private-sector clients. A certified Project Management Professional, he established internal best management practices as well as a first-of-its-kind intercompany program to manage specialty projects and foster client relationships.
Ethan Whitehill

Ethan Whitehill

Crux is proud to welcome Ethan Whitehill as president and chief operating officer. Ethan has made a career out of building agencies and growing brands. He founded the firm Two West in 1997, running it as an independent shop for nearly 20 years before selling to Sandbox and later combining with MERGE, where he served as CMO. In his new role, Ethan will lead agency finance, operations, client growth, talent, and strategic partnerships.
People on the Move

People on the Move

Technology & Data, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Tareen helps clients implement strategies to develop, protect, acquire and commercialize technology products and services. Tareen works extensively with clients in the medical device, life sciences, software, IT, retail, renewable energy and agricultural industries. With over 20 years of experience, she applies insight to create efficient and practical solutions to help clients achieve their goals.
Martin Eisele

Martin Eisele

Vice President, Commercial Lending at Warsaw Federal Savings and Loan. Martin Eisele joined Warsaw Federal as Vice President, Commercial Lending. In this role, he focuses on helping his clients secure financing by taking them through the ins and outs of the loan process including the repayment schedule, loan costs and collateral requirements. Martin takes pride in building meaningful relationships with his customers. He has more than 17 years of experience in the banking industry, including commercial real estate lending, business banking and retail banking.
Nancy S. Anton

Nancy S. Anton

Employment & Labor, Internal Investigations and Non-Competes Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Nancy S. Anton works in the Minneapolis office and is a member of the Employment & Labor, Internal Investigations and Non-Competes Groups. Anton has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on employment laws in the workplace. She delivers sound, strategic and practical advice to her clients in the healthcare, financial services, energy and manufacturing industries.
Businessbizjournals

Nationwide joins $100M investment in insurance startup

Insurify Inc. a virtual insurance agent and platform for comparing insurance options, has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The second-round funding from the New York private equity firm Motive Partners brings the Cambridge firm total raised so far to $128 million since late 2019. MassMutual Ventures, a venture capital arm of the Springfield-based insurer, has also invested in both rounds.
Businessbizjournals

Everly Health adds veteran finance execs as growth spurt continues

Among the latest hires at Austin-based Everly Health Inc. are a chief financial officer from streaming video company Tubi and an executive who helped shepherd ridesharing company Lyft through its 2019 initial public offering. The parent company of health testing unicorn Everlywell Inc. announced the hires Sept. 1, as well...
Dennis Tapiero

Dennis Tapiero

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Tapiero as Business Development Manager in Chantilly, VA. As Business Development Manager, Dennis excels at creating initiatives focused on helping clients achieve their goals and implementing business development strategies that increase growth and success. Dennis’ 30 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience, along with the relationships he has cultivated along the way will serve as a valuable resource to ECS.
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Economybizjournals

7 essential questions to cover when a CEO is seeking a CFO

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a CEO is seeking a CFO for their company, they’re usually looking for more than just someone who’s “good with numbers.” In today’s workplace, the input of the CFO is vital in everything from setting a budget to determining employee benefits to establishing strategic goals. Real progress in a positive atmosphere can only happen if the CEO and CFO form a mutually respectful partnership.
Mark D. Salsbury

Mark D. Salsbury

Business & Tax Planning, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Salsbury’s practice focuses on tax planning for merger and acquisition transactions, with a particular emphasis on private equity. Salsbury has over 26 years of experience in tax and M&A. Using his knowledge and experience in tax, Salsbury provides creative, smart and practical solutions to achieve client objectives in M&A transactions.
Education Credit Union Announces Promotions

Education Credit Union Announces Promotions

A local credit union has announced the promotion of several employees. According to a news release, Education Credit Union has announced the promotion of four of its employees. Claudia Burkett has been promoted to the position of President of Canyon Market and Executive Vice President, while Marcus Glass was promoted to Vice President of Operations, Johnny Harris was promoted to Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, and Lindsey Murphy was promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.
Cardenas Markets Promotes Prabash Coswatte to COO

Cardenas Markets Promotes Prabash Coswatte to COO

Cardenas Markets has named Prabash Coswatte COO. In this position, Coswatte will continue to report directly to Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO for the Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets. He will oversee the company’s store operations, loss prevention, information technology, data integrity, scanning, receiving, maintenance, construction, and real estate departments. “Prabash...

