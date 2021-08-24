Jamie Oliver reveals details of his new cookbook

Rachael Ray has been a longtime messenger through her TV shows and cookbooks, helping us prepare food that is fast, easy, and affordable. Ray has even given our four-legged friends food that is fun and delicious with the introduction of her pet brand Nutrish. Now, the celebrity chef and foodie is once again bringing food and comfort into our homes with her new cookbook, "This Must Be The Place" (to be released in October 2021, via Penguin Random House). And she's sharing a sweet message behind the name and concept for he book on Instagram. In the post, Ray says to fans, "Through everything that happened in the last year, we learned that home is a state of mind, not an actual place."