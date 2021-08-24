Cancel
Jamie Oliver reveals details of his new cookbook

By Lucy Quick
prima.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Oliver has a brand-new cookbook out at the start of September, and you can pre-order your copy now for less. The celebrity chef took to Instagram to remind his 8.6 million followers that Together: Memorable Meals, Made Easy will be released in the UK on the 2 September, before showing a selection of delicious looking dishes from the book.

