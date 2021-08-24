Cancel
NBC Finds Its ‘Annie’ for Upcoming Holiday Musical: Meet Celina Smith

Cover picture for the articleNBC’s upcoming holiday production Annie Live! has found its lead star as Celina Smith has landed the title role of Annie. The 12-year-old prodigy from Atlanta was selected for the role following a nationwide search that brought forth the most talented and exuberant young performers across the United States. She will star alongside the previously announced Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Tituss Burgess as Rooster.

