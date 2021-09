Despite being vaccinated, Reba McEntire came down with coronavirus along with boyfriend Rex Linn. In a recent TikTok livestream, McEntire said, “I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home. It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can.”