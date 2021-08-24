People on the Move
Chief Program Officer at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Person Centered Services, a Care Coordination Organization, named Alicia Fellows Chief Program Officer. In her role, Alicia develops and administers programs and strategies including clinical, operational, and enrollment services. She oversees all operations of Care Coordination, ensuring that the organization enrolls, assesses, plans for, and manages ongoing Care Coordination for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across an 18-county service area.www.bizjournals.com
