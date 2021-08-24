People on the Move

There is a great deal of interest in finding out how many folks in Mendocino would be interested in participating in the licensed cannabis market if more pathways become available. We are seeking this data in hopes that it will help inform County decisions on future cannabis ordinances as we continue to work on our existing program. We are asking ALL community members who DO NOT currently have a local permit or embossed receipt to cultivate cannabis, but who want to get permitted, to fill out this short survey. All contact info will be kept confidential. If you have any questions about the survey please email info@mendocannabis.com. The Mendocino Cannabis Alliance serves and promotes Mendocino County’s world-renowned cannabis cultivators and businesses through sustainable economic development, education and public policy initiatives.