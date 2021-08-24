Colleen Ennis Gough
Chief Quality and Compliance Officer at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Person Centered Services named Colleen Ennis Gough Chief Quality and Compliance Officer. Colleen leads quality and corporate integrity initiatives and champions ethical understanding and behavior. She works across the company to encourage excellence in service delivery and business practices and promotes compliance with federal and state laws and regulations. She oversees the Electronic Medical Records Department and serves as the Privacy Officer.www.bizjournals.com
