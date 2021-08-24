People on the Move
Rhonda Singer has joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Miami as a Managing Director and Banker. In this role, she works closely with the region's most influential families, delivering strategies for growing and preserving wealth. Throughout her 30-year career, she has developed robust capabilities in institutional capital markets and wealth management. She joins the firm following 20 years at AB Bernstein, where she was most recently running the European desk for international and global equities.www.bizjournals.com
