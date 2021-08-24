People on the Move
Associate Vice President of Care Coordination at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Rachel Martin has been promoted to Associate Vice President of Care Coordination. In this role, Rachel has strategic and operational oversight of highly engaged Care Coordinators and Care Coordination Leaders who serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rachel provides innovative leadership and direction to the design, implementation, and analysis of Person Centered Services’ Care Coordination services. Formerly a Regional Director, Rachel also oversees Intake/Enrollment.www.bizjournals.com
