Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

People on the Move

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Vice President of Care Coordination at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Rachel Martin has been promoted to Associate Vice President of Care Coordination. In this role, Rachel has strategic and operational oversight of highly engaged Care Coordinators and Care Coordination Leaders who serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rachel provides innovative leadership and direction to the design, implementation, and analysis of Person Centered Services’ Care Coordination services. Formerly a Regional Director, Rachel also oversees Intake/Enrollment.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Equity in Action: Building Ethical Community Partnerships

Confronted with the murder of George Floyd and the harsh, even fatal realities of white supremacy and systemic racism, many Americans echoed the same question: “How can I help?”. The answer to that question is rooted in community partnership, according to experts from the Center for the Common Good, which...
EconomyPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Resources from the LGBTQ+ Community for Business Growth

Chicago Area Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Recently issued the following announcement. Bernadette Smith is a proud LQBTQ+ woman, sought-after speaker, and founder of The Equality Institute. She works hard to help organizations and companies to become more diverse, by helping them develop amazing DEI programs that are modern and effective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy