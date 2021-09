From engineering distorted Weapons with Rick Owens to making a duo of Skidgrips with John Elliott, Converse has been on a hot streak when it comes to its sneaker collaborations. And it seems as though there’s no indication that it will be slowing down on this front anytime soon as it has now tapped Chaos Fishing Club for a fresh take atop the Converse QAK CP. This newest team-up falls under the umbrella of the One Star brand’s Converse Camping Supply collection.