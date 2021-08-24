You Never Forget

I feel like a bit of a broken record over here by focusing on the fact that this is the “last weekend of summer” before school starts (for Chase) in our house but something about the kickoff of the school year really does make things in the air feel a little different. They feel more scheduled, a little less carefree… not better or worse… just different. I LOVE summer and I’ve especially come to love summer with our boys because we’ve made the most of it and filled our days with a lot of nature walks, pool playdates, watermelon, creature catching, swimming in the lake, ice cream, water slides and more. I’ll miss summer but I’m looking forward to the start of the school year for the boys because they love their teachers and friends and I appreciate a little more time to dedicate to this space and my work.