Relationships

You Never Forget

By Gil
 8 days ago

The little things that we tend to forget, as life moves bye so very swift. Water running over your feet as you walk near the beach. Your very first ride on a Merry-Go-Round as the horse you’re riding goes up and down,. The first time you see a shooting star.

