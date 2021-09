It can be tough to go under the radar in the SEC, but Kirk Herbstreit thinks that’s what is happening with Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy. Ealy, a two-sport standout on the gridiron and the diamond for the Rebels, was part of Ole Miss’ offensive breakout under Lane Kiffin last year. In nine games, he rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 carries while adding 15 receptions for 155 yards and another score.