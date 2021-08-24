Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Alabama Department of Public Health clarifies guidance to school districts about “quarantine” procedures

By Madison Neal
WHNT-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. – School districts across North Alabama are changing COVID-19 procedures to “exclude” students from in-person learning if they test positive for or come into close contact with COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance for sending home students who come into close contact with the virus, but schools have the discretion to implement their own protocols.

