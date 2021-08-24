Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Have Perfect Idea for Starring in Buddy-Cop Movie: ‘It Sells Itself’

By Michael Freeman
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWgx0_0bbHjqfX00

Jason Momoa appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last night with an interesting movie idea regarding him and Dave Bautista. According to Bautista, the two should star in a buddy cop movie together.

What began as a tweet last Thursday posted by Bautista seems to be picking up steam.

“Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Fast forward to last night and Momoa explains what happened next.

“I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film.’ We love each other, you know, obviously we met on “See”, we’re on “Dune” together, so I said absolutely. And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

Mamoa seems ecstatic about the idea and says the movie will pretty much take care of itself.

“It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Ya know, both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film,” Momoa said. “He’ll be grumpy, I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. Bam!”

Mamoa and Corden then try to come up with a fitting title for the film. Corden seems to support the idea too, claiming if anyone comes up with a catchy title there’s a good chance the movie will happen, especially since he doesn’t “think either of them are in this for the art.”

Jason Momoa Reacts To His ‘Biggest Fan’ Passing Away

Jason Momoa’s enthusiasm is widely known, but the actor’s kindness seems to match it. Last year, Momoa captured people’s hearts by FaceTiming with his “biggest fan.” Danny Sheehan had a rare type of brain cancer and adored Aquaman.

After receiving an Aquaman figure and the video going viral, Momoa decided to FaceTime with Sheehan, much to the child’s delight. The two shared a short but sweet conversation about Sheehan’s interests, such as dolphins and sharks. He even showed Momoa his Aquaman figure.

Sadly, earlier this month, Sheehan lost his battle with cancer and passed away.

Momoa took to Instagram to post his grief and condolences. He also declared he would dedicate “Aquaman 2” to Sheehan.

“I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in (peace) You will live in my heart I dedicate aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

191K+
Followers
20K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
David Leitch
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Facetime#Ohana Love U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DancePosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan’s Son Channels His Country Star Father Showing Off Dance Moves

There is a Bryan family wedding on the horizon, and Luke Bryans’s wife, Caroline, has been having a blast documenting all the fun on social media. Luke Bryans’s niece is tying the knot this weekend, and Caroline has been keeping her fans up-to-date with the festivities through Instagram. She started the wedding countdown five days ago when her mother-in-law got to town.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Fans Slam Oprah Winfrey After Inappropriate Interview Resurfaces

If anyone thinks it is a good idea to interview Dolly Parton and not keep it civil, think again. Oprah Winfrey is hearing from Dolly fans. What is all the fuss about? Well, an article from “Pop Culture” said that a 2003 interview between Winfrey and Parton is making the rounds on social media. Dolly Parton fans are not pleased with Oprah asking on and on about the country music star’s plastic surgery.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Make the Case for One Former Relationship To Rekindle

Alright, this one goes out to all of you Blue Bloods fans out there — do you want to see Jamie Reagan get back with his ex-fiancee Sydney Davenport?. If you are a newer fan of the CBS police drama, then you may not know that Jamie Reagan was actually engaged once before he married Eddie Janko. That’s right — Will Estes’ character in Blue Bloods was engaged to a woman named Sydney Davenport. However, the two split up after their relationship went south.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Jason Momoa Was Like Before He Got Famous

To say that Jason Momoa has some big projects incoming for this year might be the understatement of the century. The "Aquaman" star's film "Sweet Girl" is set to debut on August 20 on Netflix, via Empire. Viewers should be expected to see Momoa at his best, which is taking on both action-packed sequences and elements of family drama. Momoa will be playing Ray Cooper, a grieving husband who vows to take down the big pharma company responsible for his wife's untimely death while trying to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Hilariously Reveals The Former Project His Family Does Not Speak Of At Home

There are certain roles some actors would rather forget, while also preventing their children from watching, and it usually boils down to feelings of embarrassment. Even someone as celebrated and generally badass as Jason Momoa wrestles with that kind of past career choice. What makes it even harder is that Momoa’s children are huge fans of his work, understandably, so he must navigate what they can and can’t see. Despite his success in recent years with Game of Thrones, Aquaman and the current streaming drama See, there’s one project from his earliest acting days that his family doesn’t speak about at home.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

See Season 2: Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as Brothers at War and Is it Worth waiting?

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa and former fighter Dave Bautista starrer drama series See is about to premiere its eight-episode long second season, after abundant delay, on August 27 on Apple TV+, with episodes telecasting each Friday. The story of the coming season is concerned with the state of the planet two hundred years later with no sense of sight among humans and is penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).
WWEPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

John Cena Understands Why Dave Bautista Wants to Separate Himself From Other WWE Stars

John Cena has responded to Dave Bautista’s comments about potentially starring in a movie with him. In Esquire’s video series “Explain This,” Cena praised Bautista for his talent and said he understood why the Marvel actor doesn’t want to be “lumped in” with other former professional wrestlers. “I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor,” Cena admitted. “He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Upcoming Jason Momoa Movies and TV Shows to Watch Out For

Jason Momoa is everywhere. The former Game of Thrones actor is riding high after starring in the popular film Sweet Girl on Netflix, with Season 2 of his Apple TV+ series See set to start streaming this weekend and a key role in Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated Dune adaptation on deck. Oh, and as the DCEU continues to shift and change, he’s still the only Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in sight. Not bad for a guy who got his start on Baywatch: Hawaii.
MoviesSea Coast Echo

Why Jason Momoa wouldn't play Game of Thrones character again

Jason Momoa wouldn't play his 'Game of Thrones' character again. The 42-year-old star portrayed Kahl Drogo in the fantasy drama series and he admitted it was "really, really, really hard" to shoot some of his scenes, including the Dothraki leader's wedding night rape of his young new wife Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) but he accepted it was his job at the time, though it's not an experience he's keen to repeat.
Combat Sportsbleedingcool.com

Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Fox News over what The Animal believes are repeated examples of hypocrisy. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson, who he has called a "pussy-grabbin' racist" and "lying human squeaky toy," and whom he has recently promised to put through a table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy