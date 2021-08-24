Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Have Perfect Idea for Starring in Buddy-Cop Movie: ‘It Sells Itself’

Jason Momoa appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last night with an interesting movie idea regarding him and Dave Bautista. According to Bautista, the two should star in a buddy cop movie together.

What began as a tweet last Thursday posted by Bautista seems to be picking up steam.

“Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Fast forward to last night and Momoa explains what happened next.

“I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film.’ We love each other, you know, obviously we met on “See”, we’re on “Dune” together, so I said absolutely. And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

Mamoa seems ecstatic about the idea and says the movie will pretty much take care of itself.

“It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Ya know, both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film,” Momoa said. “He’ll be grumpy, I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. Bam!”

Mamoa and Corden then try to come up with a fitting title for the film. Corden seems to support the idea too, claiming if anyone comes up with a catchy title there’s a good chance the movie will happen, especially since he doesn’t “think either of them are in this for the art.”

Jason Momoa Reacts To His ‘Biggest Fan’ Passing Away

Jason Momoa’s enthusiasm is widely known, but the actor’s kindness seems to match it. Last year, Momoa captured people’s hearts by FaceTiming with his “biggest fan.” Danny Sheehan had a rare type of brain cancer and adored Aquaman.

After receiving an Aquaman figure and the video going viral, Momoa decided to FaceTime with Sheehan, much to the child’s delight. The two shared a short but sweet conversation about Sheehan’s interests, such as dolphins and sharks. He even showed Momoa his Aquaman figure.

Sadly, earlier this month, Sheehan lost his battle with cancer and passed away.

Momoa took to Instagram to post his grief and condolences. He also declared he would dedicate “Aquaman 2” to Sheehan.

“I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in (peace) You will live in my heart I dedicate aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman.”