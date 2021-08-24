Cancel
Peter Porte Joins DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM

Cover picture for the articlePeter Porte (ex-Ricky, Y&R) has been cast on DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, as Kyle Graham, who is an ISA agent. DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM begins airing on Peacock on Monday, September 6 and runs through Friday, September 10.

Kyle Graham
Peter Porte
TV & VideosPosted by
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Adrienne on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Adrienne had quite a dramatic history on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and fans can’t quite believe that it’s really over! The character first appeared in December of 1986 played by Judi Evans, who continued to play Adrienne on and off over the years. Denise Warner portrayed the role for a month before Evans stepped in but the character’s face was never shown. And a young Alison Sweeney once played Adrienne in flashbacks in 1987 before joining the cast of DAYS as Sami Brady! However, following the soap’s shocking time jump one year into the future, everyone was reeling from Adrienne’s death!
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Alison Sweeney Says Goodbye to Days of Our Lives

That’s the last we’ll see of Sami — at least for a while — as Alison Sweeney wraps her latest run and leaves DAYS OF OUR LIVES again. To mark the occasion, the actress used Instagram to share a pic of herself with co-stars Galen Gering (Rafe) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) on the soap’s set. “A #throwbackthursday to the latest fun exit for Sam from Salem,” she captioned the image.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’: Melissa Reeves Returning as Jennifer Horton

Melissa Reeves looks set to reprise her role as Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, according to TVLine. News of Reeves’ return was first speculated by Kelli Gustafson, manager of the Jack and Jennifer Classic Days Instagram account. Gustafson claimed she had spoken with Reeves at an event in Tennesse and that the actress had revealed that she will be returning to the long-running daytime soap opera.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Days of Our Lives' Charles Shaughnessy Joins General Hospital

Days of Our Lives alum Charles Shaughnessy has booked an appointment with ABC’s General Hospital. Details on the English actor’s role, which was first reported by Soap Opera Digest, are currently under wraps, but he is set for a September debut. But it must be noted (thanks for the reminder, Jason on Twitter!) that back in 1984, he showed up for a short spell as Holly Sutton’s cousin, Alistair Durban. In the daytime-TV arena, Shaughnessy is best known for his longtime, multi-part run as Days of Our Lives‘ ISA agent Shane Donovan (whom he most recently played in early 2017). His myriad primetimes roles, meanwhile, of course include The Nanny (as Maxwell “Mistah!” Sheffield), Saints & Sinners, Mad Men (as London-based ad exec Saint John Powell), Masters of Sex and The Magicians (as Christopher Plover). How and where do you think Shaughnessy will fit into the GH mix?
Relationship Advicecelebratingthesoaps.com

Another Doomed Days of Our Lives Wedding

You knew ahead of time, right? It was never going to happen. What is it with Days of our Lives and weddings?. Most recently on Days of Our Lives, it was Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Theo (Cameron Johnson) who had their nuptials upended. When the veil lifted on “Ciara” during the ceremony, it was a substitute bride to be, Claire (Isabel Durant), who had schemed with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to abduct Ciara in order to jar loose her forgotten memories of their love. Seriously, didn’t we just see this same sort of ploy late last year when the Shawn-obsessed Jan (Heather Lindell) tried the switcheroo by donning Belle’s (Martha Madison) gown?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava Turns Tables On Rafe, Mob Princess Makes Big Move

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) is worried about her relationship with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Even though he insists that he is just friends with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Ava knows that he’s in denial of his real feelings. After seeing Rafe and Nicole together again, Ava suddenly moves out.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gwen’s Final Goodbye, Xander Cleared At Last Minute

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) told Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) he was Dr. Clay Snyder’s (Michael Lowry) partner. As a result, Xander was arrested. Despite facing criminal charges and losing his $1 million payouts, Xander won’t let Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) confess. They share a final goodbye, then the unexpected happens.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Greg Rikaart Returns To Days Of Our Lives As Leo Stark

Days Of Our Lives spoilers and updates tease that Greg Rikaart is reprising his role as Leo Stark in the soap’s upcoming spin-off titled Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Rikaart was last seen on Days in 2020 and is currently playing the role of Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Days of Our Lives Spinoff: Why We’ll Be Watching

Days of Our Lives is expanding on the Peacock streaming service as a new limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Beyond Salem is the first original series from the long-running soap opera, and we are highly anticipating its premiere. Peacock announced that the five-episode series would be bringing back past and present Salem residents. These include Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, and Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans. Following a recent two-season renewal, the mother show Days of Our Lives will continue airing its 58th season on NBC until 2023. The show introduced us to many notable characters, showcasing their stories of love, loss, and family in the fictional town of Salem. However, the spinoff series setting is in different parts of the world. We’ll be able to see what their lives look like outside Salem. The characters will be spread out across Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Miami, with one factor unifying them. Peacock shared the official storyline for the series, and it already proved worth waiting (It involves a stolen jewel mystery). We have drawn numerous possibilities from the brief snippet of the plot revealed in a press release. Here’s why we are excited to watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Tamara Braun Talks Rafe And Nicole, Gabi Pushes Ava Over The Edge

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) is concerned that she could lose Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Even though fans believe Ava might revert back to her old ways, the actress hinted that’s not going to happen. Braun discussed Ava’s respect for Rafe and Nicole’s friendship and how Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) makes everything so much worse.
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

Susan Dansby Exits As Story Consultant at ‘The Young and the Restless’

Veteran writer/producer/director Susan Dansby has decided to leave “The Young and the Restless” after just one year as a story consultant at daytime’s top drama series, she announced Friday on Facebook. “Today was my last day on ‘The Young and the Restless.’ I decided not to renew my contract,” Dansby...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives: Brock Kelly Shares Exciting News

Days of Our Lives spoilers and updates tease that alum Brock Kelly had something exciting to share with his followers. Formerly known as Evan Frears (a.k.a. Christian Maddox) on the soap, the actor revealed that he and his wife, Adel Kelly are expecting their first child. The actor shared the...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Week Of August 23: New York Trip, Gabi Taunts, Calista Lockhart Arrives

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 23 reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) go to New York. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) taunts Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) while Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) apologizes to Roman Brady (Josh Brady). Plus, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is stunned when Calista Lockhart (Cady Huffman) arrives.

