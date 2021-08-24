Cancel
Bedford-Stuyvesant family can stay in their home after deed theft case settled

By Ben Verde
politicsny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bedford-Stuyvesant family embroiled in a years-long legal battle with a fraudster who stole their brownstone will be able to stay in their home after settling the case in court. Dairus Griffiths, the owner of a Halsey Street brownstone since the early 1990’s, says he was tricked into unknowingly selling...

A BK Grandfather Subjected to Deed Theft Can Keep His Home

Dairus Griffiths had been in his Halsey St home for almost three decades, raising his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren there while working as a plumber. But in 2014, Griffiths, a Jamaican immigrant, was struggling to keep up with mortgage payments with his pension. He resisted offers to sell, the Daily News wrote in 2019, but when Eli Mashieh of August West Development approached him on the street saying he could help, Griffiths was all ears.
