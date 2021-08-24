Arrest report reveals disturbing allegations against gubernatorial candidate Paul Tay

TULSA, Okla. — 9:20 a.m. UPDATE: An arrest report shares new details from Tay’s arrest. Investigators say the victim initially applied for a job with Tay’s campaign on Craigslist. The victim lived in the Oklahoma City area. Tay had allegedly promised the victim a job and a place to stay.

Investigators say Tay picked up the victim in Bethany, Oklahoma. The victim was under the impression that the job was in the Oklahoma City area. But Tay began to drive to Tulsa.

The victim tried to get out of the car, but police say Tay hit her in the pelvis area with a pipe. Tay’s car ran out of gas and the victim said he panhandled for gas money to return to Tulsa.

The victim said she was taken to Tay’s home. Once they were inside, she says Tay tried to undress her. Then, the victim said Paul penetrated her with the same pipe he had hit her with earlier.

Paul later took the victim to Walmart to purchase feminine products. The victim was able to flag down an employee and get help.

Police were able to get a search warrant to enter Tay’s home. Inside, they found the victim’s clothing. The victim’s injuries were consistent with the allegations.

Paul Tay, a gubernatorial candidate running as an independent, has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges.

Tay was booked into the Tulsa County jail just before midnight on Monday.

He is facing charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Tay previously announced his decision to run for governor. He also unsuccessfully ran for Tulsa’s mayoral seat in 2020.

