Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast for 2021-2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Also known as flu jabs or flu shots, influenza vaccines are defined as vaccines that protect against infection by influenza viruses. According to a report from World Health Organization (WHO), the world witnesses around 3 to 5 million cases of influenza-based diseases annually. Hence, the proactive measures to contain this are implemented by different governments in full swing. According to study, 69,009 people in North America were diagnosed with the influenza virus in 2018. Among these, 67,733 people were diagnosed with influenza A virus and the rest of them were diagnosed with influenza B virus. In 2010, the cases of influenza infection in USA increased from 9.2 million cases to 49.0 million cases. US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Xofluza from Roche which can prevent influenza after contact with an infected person. Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-incubated Mynvax is also working to develop novel recombinant vaccines for COVID-19 and human influenza. Their plan is to use the proceeds in further clinical developments too.www.industryglobalnews24.com
