Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast for 2021-2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso known as flu jabs or flu shots, influenza vaccines are defined as vaccines that protect against infection by influenza viruses. According to a report from World Health Organization (WHO), the world witnesses around 3 to 5 million cases of influenza-based diseases annually. Hence, the proactive measures to contain this are implemented by different governments in full swing. According to study, 69,009 people in North America were diagnosed with the influenza virus in 2018. Among these, 67,733 people were diagnosed with influenza A virus and the rest of them were diagnosed with influenza B virus. In 2010, the cases of influenza infection in USA increased from 9.2 million cases to 49.0 million cases. US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Xofluza from Roche which can prevent influenza after contact with an infected person. Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-incubated Mynvax is also working to develop novel recombinant vaccines for COVID-19 and human influenza. Their plan is to use the proceeds in further clinical developments too.

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Vaccines#Influenza Virus#H1n1 Influenza#Flu Vaccines#Top Key Players#World Health Organization#Fda#Roche#Unicef#Response System#Gisrs#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Related
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Specialty Chemicals Market to Grow at Promising 4.2% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

According to Absolute Markets Insights, the global specialty chemicals market is anticipated to grow at 4.2% during the 2021-2029 period owing to increased demand from end use industry verticals along with potential export opportunities. Furthermore, increasing strategic initiatives, involving substantial investments, within the global specialty chemicals market is also anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Perfusion Systems Market Share, Growth Insights, Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast to 2031

Global Perfusion Systems Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.8% is relied upon to be recorded for the Perfusion Systems market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Trends, Growth Insights, Share Value, Size Estimation, Regional Outlook By 2027

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size, Trends and Growth Outlook by drug type (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug type (NSAID), Steroids, Biologic agents) by diagnosis (C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test, CCP, ESR test) by treatment (Synovectomy, Tendon repair, Joint fusion) Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview. The rheumatoid arthritis market is expected to continue to develop steadily,...
Cancerindustryglobalnews24.com

Cancer Cachexia Market to Grow at 4.9% CAGR during 2021-2029, Owing to Technological Advancement in the Treatment of Cancer Cachexia, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

A devastating complication of cancer, cachexia is an important cause of disability and mortality for which, so far medical science does not have any approved treatment. Although cachexia can be caused by diverse medical conditions, usually it is associated with end-stage cancer that is known as cancer cachexia. Cachexia wastes both adipose tissue as well as skeletal muscle. Occurring in many conditions, it is common with many uncontrolled cancers. Some cancers, especially gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer, can cause profound cachexia where the affected patients may lose 10 to 20% of their body weight.
Cancerindustryglobalnews24.com

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market was Valued at US$ 6047.3 Mn in 2020 Owing to Rising Incidences of Cancer, Reports Absolute Market Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the narcolepsy therapeutics market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow owing to rapid change in lifestyle, especially in urban areas, which is leading to an increase in cases of narcolepsy around the globe.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Dialysis Equipments Market Size | 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Potential Growth, Industry Trends, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Business Insights, Key Players, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2025

Dialysis Equipments Market Size | 2021 Global Analysis By Growth Insights, Developments, Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Key Players, Trends, Regional Outlook And Global Industry Forecast To 2025 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. Dialysis Equipments market expected to reach USD 1,194.4 million value exhibiting a 11.4% CAGR by 2025. Dialysis Equipments Industry is segmented By Dialysis Equipment Type (Hemodialysis Equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.
Medical & Biotechindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market to Grow at Promising 6% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market reached a robust valuation of US$ 172.14 billion in 2020. The market will exhibit strong growth, rising at 6% CAGR during the forecast (2021-2029) period. Companies such as Sanofi planned to create a major European company dedicated to the production and marketing to third parties of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in 2020. The headquarters are to be located in France and the company intent for an IPO on Euronext Paris that would be evaluated for an anticipated decision by 2022, subject to market conditions.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market to Grow at 4% CAGR during 2021-2029, Owing to Strategic Investments Coupled with Favorable Initiatives by Regulatory Authorities, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

When microbes evolve biological mechanisms that can protect them from elimination by antimicrobial, the danger of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is visible. AMR are drug-resistant pathogens whose spread is a growing public health concern in many countries. The growth of resistant bacteria usually happens due to overuse of antibiotics, or due to their use being different from what has been prescribed. This renders antibiotics less effective or ineffective. It is believed that by 2050, AMR infections may cause 10 million deaths annually. Increase in hospitalizations and increasing use of antibiotics in COVID-19 treatment are expected to further exacerbate AMR. Hence, the market for antibiotic resistance research and medicines useful for treatment is expected accelerate in the near future.
Aerospace & Defenseindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Aircraft Sensor Market Forecasts to 2029 and Analysis

Aircraft sensors have gained huge importance in the recent years as they have a critical role in providing accurate data for safe and effective takeoff and landing of the flight and other additional conditions such as the temperature and pressure of the cabin, controlling the wings, flaps, and others. In the recent years, aircraft industry has integrated several advanced technologies to replace the aging flights and incorporate wireless sensors for commercial as well as military aircraft. The technology of aircraft sensors have been incorporated with IoT functionality which enables the aircraft manufacturers to monitor aircraft in real time for critical events. As aircraft have a huge data to manage from passenger preference, baggage tracking, fuel consumption to systems performance, using IoT analytics can help the aircraft to save a huge amount of fuel and the data collected can help detect system anomalies or signs of developing faults, with alerts sent should any engine function leave benchmarked levels of operations . For instance, NASA is introducing an advanced, fiber optic based sensing technology that could aid the controlling of wing’s shape in flight and improve the overall efficiency of the aircraft. This technology will enable to measure and display the shape of the aircraft’s wing in flight and also monitor the aircraft structure.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Watering Timers Market 2021, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Products Overview with COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2028| Top Key Players – Orbit, Instapark, Rain Bird, Melnor, Irritrol, Nelson, OMEN Industrial CO.,Ltd, etc. – Exclusive Report by Contrive Datum Insights

A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights Pvt. Ltd. on the global Watering Timers market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth such as Watering Timers . The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Waterjet Cutting Equipment Market Share 2021 Industry Analysis, Business Challenges, Global Manufacturer Overview and Forecast 2028| Top Key Players – TECHNI Waterjet , ESAB Group , WARDJet , Jet Edg , Flow International Corporation , Hypertherm , Bystronic Laser India , etc. – Exclusive Report by Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt. Ltd. newly published a report, titled as Waterjet Cutting Equipment , which uses the primary and secondary research techniques to examine the different segments. The different evolutions, & recent trends that are responsible for the growth of the market have also been included in this report. This global Waterjet Cutting Equipment Market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors has been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Sternal Closure Systems Market Growth Statistics, Size Projection, Share Value, Top Key Players, Future Insights and Global Industry Trends By 2026

Sternal closure system is used to close the breastbone or the sternum post-surgical procedures of sternal reconstruction. This system is even used for fixing and stabilizing the anterior chest wall along with promoting fusion. Global Sternal Closure Systems Market: Dynamics. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to fuel the...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Global Oxygen Therapy Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

As per newly released report from Absolute Market Insights (AMI), the global oxygen therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45%, owing to many factors such increasing incidences of chronic respiratory diseases and global disease burden amongst others. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases. Chronic obstructive pulmonary...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Telemedicine Market Size | 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Potential Growth, Industry Trends, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Business Insights, Key Players, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2027

Telemedicine Market Size | 2021 Global Analysis By Growth Insights, Developments, Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Key Players, Trends, Regional Outlook And Global Industry Forecast To 2027 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. Telemedicine market expected to reach USD 396.76 billion value exhibiting a 25.8% CAGR by 2027. Telemedicine Industry is segmented by Type (Products and Services), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), and Others), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology, Telepsychiatry, and Others), By End User (Healthcare Facilities and Homecare), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Size | 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Potential Growth, Industry Trends, Share, COVID-19 Impact, Business Insights, Key Players, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2027

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Size | 2021 Global Analysis By Growth Insights, Developments, Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Key Players, Trends, Regional Outlook And Global Industry Forecast To 2027 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. Vagus Nerve Stimulation market expected to reach USD 1,194.4 million value exhibiting a 11.4% CAGR by 2027. Vagus Nerve Stimulation Industry is segmented By Type (Invasive, and Non-invasive {nVNS}), By Application (Epilepsy, Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD), and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Comments / 0

Community Policy