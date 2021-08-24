Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

American-Statesman's Central Texas top 10: No. 1 Westlake favored in 6A as Todd Dodge makes final stand

Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Dodge aims to win another state championship before he is chiseled into the Mount Rushmore of high school football coaches in Texas. Dodge has won a total of six titles at Southlake Carroll and Westlake and the Chaparrals are favored by many to give him a seventh trophy this fall. With a team led by perhaps the best quarterback in the state, if not the country, there is a reason he didn't announce his retirement after the Chaps won state in January.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Westlake, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Dodge
Person
Connor Robertson
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chaparrals#Chaps#The American Statesman#The Class 6a Division#Justin Fields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second-most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the popular California resort town unscathed as the flames crept toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range,...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Joe Rogan says he tested positive for Covid, took ivermectin

Podcast host Joe Rogan told his millions of followers Wednesday that he has Covid-19 and used ivermectin, a drug typically used on livestock that health experts have urged the public to avoid. Rogan, host of the immensely popular Spotify podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," posted a video to Instagram explaining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy