American-Statesman's Central Texas top 10: No. 1 Westlake favored in 6A as Todd Dodge makes final stand

Todd Dodge aims to win another state championship before he is chiseled into the Mount Rushmore of high school football coaches in Texas. Dodge has won a total of six titles at Southlake Carroll and Westlake and the Chaparrals are favored by many to give him a seventh trophy this fall. With a team led by perhaps the best quarterback in the state, if not the country, there is a reason he didn't announce his retirement after the Chaps won state in January.