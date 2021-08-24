Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the Trailer for WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE, Featuring BINGO HELL, BLACK AS NIGHT, MADRES, THE MANOR

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video recently announced the latest installment of Welcome to the Blumhouse. Featuring films directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero, Maritte Lee Go, Ryan Zaragoza, and Axelle Carolyn, we now have the trailer for you to watch ahead of the films premiering this October!. "Amazon Prime Video is excited to...

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adriana Barraza
Person
Axelle Carolyn
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Barbara Hershey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#New Orleans#Friendship#Amazon Prime Video#Blumhouse Television#Amazon Studios#Bingo Hell#Guy Stodel Madres#Mexican American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesDecider

Is ‘The Night House’ Available on Streaming? Where to Watch

Spooky season is arriving a little early this year. Case in point: David Bruckner’s new horror film The Night House, which arrives in theaters on August 20, ushering in a wave of spine-tingling fall releases. But is The Night House available on streaming?. Rebecca Hall stars in the movie as...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Chapelwaite’ Star Adrien Brody Introduces Stephen King’s New Horror Series

Evil worms its way into a tiny New England town in this harrowing adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Set in the mid-19th century, the series stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Charles Boone, a sea captain who moves with his three children into an ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, Maine, following the death of his Polynesian wife. It’s not a happy homecoming.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
Movies/Film

Welcome To The Blumhouse 2021 Trailer: Four New Horror Films Head To Amazon

Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video are at it again with another round of "Welcome to the Blumhouse" films. Last year, four Blumhouse movies premiered directly on Prime Video, and the results were...not great. Perhaps this new round of movies will be an improvement. Once again, we'll be getting four new movies, with two dropping on one weekend, and two more dropping the following weekend. The titles include "Bingo Hell" directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero; "Black as Night" directed by Maritte Lee Go; "Madres" directed by Ryan Zaragoza; and "The Manor" directed by Axelle Carolyn.
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

With 'Candyman,' Director Nia DaCosta Puts a Killer Spin on a Horror Classic

Like so many children of the 1990s, Nia DaCosta remembers being dared to say “Candyman” in the mirror five times. She was hanging out with friends between classes in the bathroom at elementary school. She had been told of the urban legend of the supernatural killer with a hook for a hand — who would appear if his name was repeated while you gazed at your reflection — but didn’t know about its origins. After all, she was only 2 years old when the 1992 horror classic was released (followed by two sequels), and it would be some time before she got her hands on a VHS copy.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Horror Fans Rejoice! ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Returns This October To Amazon Prime Video!

This is straight up wonderful news for any fans of the horror genre. I was gushing all last Halloween season as we got one of the most plentiful slates of new horror films in a very long time across Hulu, Shudder, and Amazon Prime Video. Of the three streaming powerhouses Amazon’s Welcome To The Blumhouse lead the pack in quality as Blumhouse tends to do in the genre. Well, we don’t know yet about the others but we have confirmation that the House that Jason Blum built is bringing a months worth of new horror (one a week) to Amazon’s streaming waves this October. The film’s on the schedule are about as diverse in theme as you can get, making sure to have something for everyone.
Moviescinelinx.com

Welcome to the Blumhouse Returns in October With Four New Films

BINGO HELL – October 1, 2021. When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of “Bingo!” another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer: Mike Flannagan, Creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, is Back with New Horror Series

Just like Mike Flannagan (Gerald’s Game) haunted countless dreams with Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, he’s back at it again, this time with the new Netflix limited series, Midnight Mass. The first trailer was released on Monday morning, and will be arriving on Netflix September 24, as reported by Indiewire.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils First Trailer for New Horror Series 'Midnight Mass'

Netflix has released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, an upcoming, seven-episode limited horror series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan. The series takes place on Crockett Island, an isolated island community where existing tensions are heightened after a...
TV & Videoshorrornewsnetwork.net

Amazon Puts Out The “Welcome Mat” For Blumhouse–Again

The days leading up to Halloween just got a lot spookier–thanks to another team-up from Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Prime Video. Welcome to the Blumhouse–a second slate of four horror films that follows up on the quartet that debuted last October on Amazon–will hit the streamer in early October, as reported by JoBlo.com. Check out the poster for the upcoming films and watch a trailer for last season’s four features on this page.
TV & VideosComicBook

Amazon Releases First Teaser for Welcome to the Blumhouse Films

Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios confirmed earlier this month that it would once again be delivering audiences a slate of frightening new films under its "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of programming, with the first teaser for the four films having now been officially unveiled. As evidenced by this first teaser, the four new films, Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, and The Manor, aim to deliver audiences all-new perspectives on the horror genre while also maintaining the standards set by Blumhouse as the studio has become a dominating force in genre cinema over the years. Check out the first teaser above before the films begin to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting October 1st.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ 2021 Trailer: Barbara Hershey, Tenoch Huerta, Adriana Barraza Lead Amazon’s New Horror Film Series

Last year, Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions announced the horror collection “Welcome To The Blumhouse,” a series of unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. Not quite an anthology, “Welcome To The Blumhouse” is just a series of films. Last year, the partnership announced eight genre movies produced by Amazon Studios and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television. Four were released in late 2020 and early 2021, and now, the remaining four are coming to Amazon in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy