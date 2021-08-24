Watch the Trailer for WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE, Featuring BINGO HELL, BLACK AS NIGHT, MADRES, THE MANOR

This is straight up wonderful news for any fans of the horror genre. I was gushing all last Halloween season as we got one of the most plentiful slates of new horror films in a very long time across Hulu, Shudder, and Amazon Prime Video. Of the three streaming powerhouses Amazon’s Welcome To The Blumhouse lead the pack in quality as Blumhouse tends to do in the genre. Well, we don’t know yet about the others but we have confirmation that the House that Jason Blum built is bringing a months worth of new horror (one a week) to Amazon’s streaming waves this October. The film’s on the schedule are about as diverse in theme as you can get, making sure to have something for everyone.