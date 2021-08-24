Cancel
Which Original Villains Are Returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Cover picture for the articleList & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally dropped down from the tall towers of MCU HQ to street level, after a year of anticipation – and, of course, lots of speculation. Ever since the MCU announced its Phase Four films, fans were quick to spot the subtitle for the third entry in the Spidey series – which suggests that Peter will find himself in the stickiest situation yet (although he’s already been to space, so how bad can this outing be?).

TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
Moviesepicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Backs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It has been a regular topic of discussion amongst fans of Marvel that no actor in Hollywood other than Hugh Jackman could effectively play Wolverine on the big screen. Of course, that argument is debatable but when you think about it, there's a reason why the Australian actor successfully played the role for 17 years before officially retiring the mantle in the R-rated masterpiece Logan.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Batman CinemaCon Footage Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred

Warner Bros. has delivered some of the first footage seen from Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman at CinemaCon this week, and it included a first look at Andy Serkis' Alfred as well as new shots of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. While there are many still doubting Pattinson's credentials for taking on the dual Bruce Wayne/Batman role, the more we see of the newest reboot of the franchise the more it looks like we could have another round of doubters about the casting choice on our hands. The CinemaCon footage was accompanied by interviews with some of the cast and some new footage of the newest addition to the Batmobile collection.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Avengers' vets Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in 'Ghosted'

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the Avengers film franchise, is reuniting with Chris Evans, the actor who played Captain America, in the new movie, Ghosted. Deadline reported Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher will helm the romantic action-adventure film for Apple Studios. Rhett Reese and Paul...
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Villain, Timeline, News and Everything You Need to Know

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's looking pretty obvious that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will be pulling out their biggest guns for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third Spider-Man film and while we still know very little about the upcoming superhero flick titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, all the recent development regarding it pretty much suggests that something huge is going to take place. Of course, it's a little too early to get excited but things are looking hella promising for sure.
Movieshappymag.tv

Someone leaked the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Over the weekend, someone leaked a trailer for Sony and Marvel Studio’s upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. W: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland, Spider-Man’s current actor who’s notorious for dropping spoilers is in the clear this time – but somebody over at Sony and Marvel might be getting fired.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fans discuss a hidden villain in the Spider-Man: No Road Home trailer

Warning. The article may contain possible spoilers for Spider-Man: No Road Home. If you don’t want to know anything until the premiere, keep reading only at your own risk. After a leak, the first official trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home is here. And the Internet has turned on all its machinery. Social media fans have been anxiously analyzing the trailer since it arrived, and this has prompted some community members to debate a particular moment in the trailer, and what classic Spidey villain might appear.
ComicsTVOvermind

Eight Marvel Characters Who Are Like Spider-Man

The Marvel Universe has over 7,000 characters. Most of them are superheroes. As such, there are bound to be a few heroes similar to the iconic Spider-Man character that Stan Lee created. With such a large pool of heroes, it can be challenging to find those with the same abilities or heroic origins as Peter Parker. Here is a list of some of the Marvel characters who are like your friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man.
MoviesDen of Geek

Could Spider-Man: No Way Home Redeem The Lizard?

Admit it, the moment you heard Willem Dafoe’s familiar Green Goblin cackle in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer you smiled. The legendary character actor isn’t even seen on screen, yet the sight of his pumpkin bomb from 2002’s Spider-Man and the sound of his laugh were a blast of sweet, sweet nostalgia. So much so that fans immediately began speculating just how different his costume might look this time out—hoping the green plastic get-up from 20 years ago never again sees the light of day.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Confirms Another Marvel Character Return

The official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home finally premiered tonight from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and with it a lot of confirmations of Marvel characters that appear in the film. Not only did the film just confirm Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, and tease the return of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, it also confirmed that another Marvel favorite will appear as none other than Benedict Wong as Wong appears. Though his time on screen is brief he has a pivotal scene, warning Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to not cast the spell that would have the world forget Spider-Man's secret identity.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Clark Gregg Reasserts that Agents of SHIELD is MCU Canon

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Marvel Studios' Disney+ expansion, the comic book giant has already been dominating the small screen with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but for the longest time, fans have been extremely confused regarding the show's canon status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many people believe that the now-defunct ABC series is no longer considered MCU canon after Phase Four shows like WandaVision and Loki retconned its story.
MoviesCNET

All 5 (or 6) villains teased in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped on Monday, and so did everyone's respective jaws. We got answers, but mainly more questions, regarding what the hell's going on in Tom Holland's third Marvel-Sony web-slinging adventure. Here's one takeaway: Villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, The Lizard and Sandman are all...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fan Poster Imagines A Potential Battle Between Spider-Man, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin during Spider-Man: No Way Home

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer dropped fans have been active crafting not only theories but also art to reflect what could potentially happen during the film. One creation shared on social media by graphic designer Pabloruizzx shows off how a battle between Spider-Man and two of his foes Doc Ock and The Green Goblin thanks to the multiverse within the upcoming film.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Marisa Tomei Responds To Trailer Reactions

Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Marisa Tomei responded to fans’ reaction to the trailer. Marisa Tomei is the third actress to play Aunt May Parker in a live-action Spider-Man film, following the footsteps of Rosemary Harris and Sally Field. The Academy Award-winning actress was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War and has since appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, she is set to return in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.

