Which Original Villains Are Returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home?
List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally dropped down from the tall towers of MCU HQ to street level, after a year of anticipation – and, of course, lots of speculation. Ever since the MCU announced its Phase Four films, fans were quick to spot the subtitle for the third entry in the Spidey series – which suggests that Peter will find himself in the stickiest situation yet (although he’s already been to space, so how bad can this outing be?).epicstream.com
Comments / 0