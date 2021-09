Billy Porter’s look at the “Cinderella” premiere last night was nothing short of magical. Attending the event at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the actor channeled his role as the reimagined Fairy Godmother — a genderless “Fab G” in the upcoming film — with a bold black and white ensemble. The statement look comes courtesy of Benchellal and features a split-tone top with a glowing skirt and an haute couture take on fairy wings. Porter’s outfit also included an elongated train, layers of glittering jewels and a see-through clutch bag. Our favorite part of Porter’s look, though, of course, was his...