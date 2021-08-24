NOTO Raises Pre-Series A Funding Round
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. NOTO, a low-calorie, high-protein ice cream and real fruit popsicles brand with zero added sugar, on Tuesday announced that it has raised INR 4 crore in a pre-Series A funding round. The round saw participation from a group of investors, including Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, actor-producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and a few more angel investors.www.entrepreneur.com
