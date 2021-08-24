Cancel
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Out next five days

 8 days ago

Davis was placed on the reserved/COVID-19 list and now must undergo a five-day reentry process after he was deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The same goes for Cole Beasley, while Stefon Diggs (knee) and...

