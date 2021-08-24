3 Virtual Hearings Set For Maps That Redraw Iowa Political District Boundaries
(Des Moines, IA) Three virtual public hearings will be held next month to give Iowans a chance to comment on proposed maps that will change the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency is using 2020 Census data to align the boundaries based on population changes. It plans to turn over the new set of maps by September 16th. Following that, the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Committee will hold public hearings the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Committee members say holding the forums online will give more Iowans a chance to speak. Iowa law requires at least three public hearings to be held before lawmakers can vote on the redrawn maps.
