Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

3 Virtual Hearings Set For Maps That Redraw Iowa Political District Boundaries

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0bbHe0G900

(Des Moines, IA) Three virtual public hearings will be held next month to give Iowans a chance to comment on proposed maps that will change the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency is using 2020 Census data to align the boundaries based on population changes. It plans to turn over the new set of maps by September 16th. Following that, the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Committee will hold public hearings the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Committee members say holding the forums online will give more Iowans a chance to speak. Iowa law requires at least three public hearings to be held before lawmakers can vote on the redrawn maps.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
North Liberty, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Panel Approves Plans for North Liberty Hospital

(Des Moines, IA) The State Health Facilities Council has reversed its vote six months ago and approved a plan for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a 230 million dollar hospital in North Liberty. The four-to-one vote Tuesday reversed the denial of the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area say plans for the new facility will move beyond specialty care and take away their patients. An official says more than 70 percent of U-I-H-C patients come from outside Johnson and Linn counties. He says 68 hundred patients travel outside of Iowa every year for care that U-I-H-C can provide.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

No Change in Unemployment Insurance Tax Rates For 2022

(Des Moines, IA) — Unemployment insurance tax rates for employers will remain the same in Iowa in 2022. Governor Reynolds’ office says tax rates used to fund unemployment benefits will be unchanged for the fifth straight year. Reynolds is using 490-million dollars in COVID relief funds to support the unemployment trust fund. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said this makes it easier for Iowa companies to hire and keeps Iowa competitive for employers.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has amended her lawsuit over the state’s ban on mandatory face masks in schools to include allegations the law violates state and federal constitutional protections. Frances Parr’s amended lawsuit alleges the law passed in May violates equal protection and due process rights guaranteed in the federal and state constitutions. The Council Bluff’s woman wants a judge to block enforcement of the law. On Monday the U.S. Education Department announced it’s investigating whether Iowa’s law and similar ones in four other Republican-led states could violate federal anti-discrimination laws. Iowa is experiencing a COVID-19 surge. Iowa has during the past month gone from a seven-day moving average of cases of less than 300 a day to more than 1,000 daily, as hospitalizations climb.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System discussed at Cass County Supervisors meeting

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors held a lengthy discussion this morning on the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System (ISICS). ISICS provides public safety agencies, first responders, schools and utility workers in the state with better connectivity. Chris Maiers, Statewide Interoperability Coordinator, was on hand to provide an overview of the system and answer questions.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Responds To Investigation On School Masks

(Des Moines, IA) — The Office for Civil Rights in the U-S Department of Education sent Governor Kim Reynolds a letter saying it has opened an investigation into Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The federal agency has sent notices to Iowa and four other states — saying the investigation will explore whether students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from Covid-19 are prevented from safely attending school in person. Governor Reynolds released a statement in response to the letter. It says Iowa schools opened safely and responsibly over one year ago — and President Joe Biden and his team have decided to pick a political fight with a handful of governors to distract from his own failures in Afghanistan, the border, and others.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal bank regulators have issued a cease-and-desist order to an Iowa bank accused of risky practices that threaten the stability of the 113-year-old, family-owned bank. The Des Moines Register reports that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has ordered Luana Savings Bank to restructure its management, scale back its loans and find more retail depositors, such as savings and checking accounts. The FDIC takes issue mostly with Luana’s use of wholesale deposits — money with variable interest rates from investors and other banks — to increase its lending and expand. The FDIC says because Luana also holds fixed-rate loans, it’s at risk of losing money if interest rates rise. Luana is challenging the order.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

FEMA Providing Federal Funding For COVID Funerals

(Des Moines, IA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial aid to Iowans for some COVID-19-related funerals. FEMA spokesman Bryon Boka says the agency is covering up to nine-thousand dollars per person. He says “If they’ve lost more than one person, they can apply for multiple individuals. ” The maximum amount is 35-thousand dollars. The aid applies to COVID funeral expenses after January 20th of 2020. Boka says the funding is for anyone who has assumed those costs upon themselves and have no other form of insurance or pre-paid burial costs that are tied to the deceased individual. You can apply on FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Hotline ( 1-844-684-6333).
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Updated Cass County Candidate Filings

(Atlantic) Monday, August 23rd was the first day candidates can file for City and School Elections. Richard D Casady – Atlantic Ward 5 City Council Member. John Knutson – Anita Mayor (Vacancy Position) Mark Harris – Anita City Council (Vacancy Position) Simon Jensen – Anita City Council. Nancy Virginia Coughlin...
MilitaryPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Pushes For Improved Oversite of State Veterans Homes

(Washington, DC) – – Senator Chuck Grassley is questioning the head of the US Department of Veterans Affairs about reports of inconsistent inspection practices and a lack of quality controls at veterans homes nationwide. The Iowa Republican says those concerns include the pandemic and reports that show more than 14-hundred residents and staff of VA homes nationwide have died of COVID-19. The VA spends about one-billion dollars a year on state-run homes for veterans. The homes are only required to do one annual safety inspection. Grassley says it appears the standard of care at many state veterans homes “falls well short” of those required by other government-supported nursing homes. He says “Americans deserve answers and our veterans deserve better.”
Buena Vista County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Platinum Crush Soybean Plant Planned For Buena Vista County

(Alta, IA) — A new 350-million-dollar soybean-crushing plant is in the works in northwest Iowa near Alta. The facility will be run by Platinum Crush LLC. Developer Mike Kinley said “Buena Vista County has some of the best agriculture production in the United States if not the world, and producers there would really benefit from having additional marketing opportunities in their backyard.” The plant is expected to crush nearly 40 million bushels a year when it’s complete. Kinley say the soybean meal, oil and a fiber component will be sold in the state and around the world. Groundbreaking is slated for later this year and the plant is expected to become operational around March of 2024, and will create 50 to 60 jobs.
Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 655 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, August 25 through Wednesday, September 1. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 298 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 110 in Crawford...
Ames, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Rubio Uncertain About 2024 Presidential Run

(Ames, IA) — US Senator Marco Rubio hasn’t decided whether he’ll run for president in 2024. The Florida Republican finished third in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses and is visiting the state to help Republicans raise money. Rubio was the keynote speaker at a Story County GOP breakfast fundraiser this (Tuesday) morning. He told reporters, “I imagine in 2024 I, like others, will have to view what the opportunities are and I’ve run for president before, so clearly it’s something that’s interested me, but it’s certainly not something that right now I’m either planning or not planning.” Rubio said his focus right now is on winning re-election to the US Senate next year. A Democratic National Committee spokesman says Rubio is in Iowa “teasing another presidential run” rather than addressing the spike in Covid hospitalizations in his home state of Florida.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Declares 11 Counties Disaster Areas

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor has issued a disaster proclamation for 11 counties in response to recent severe weather. The proclamation covers Allamakee, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto, and Winneshiek counties. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of recent severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. The governor had previously issued disaster proclamations for Bremer and Fayette counties for severe weather. Iowa Individual Assistance Grant applications and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.
EconomyPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Economy grows at healthy pace in nine Midwest, Plains states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy keeps operating at a healthy pace in nine Midwest and Plains states, but supply delays and shortages of workers are limiting growth in the region. The overall economic index for the region slipped to 68.9 from July’s surging 73.1, but it still indicates strong growth. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said strong job growth continued but businesses are having trouble finding workers to hire. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senator Confirms State Residents Who Contacted Her Office Have Been Evacuated

(Washington, DC) U-S Senator Joni Ernst says she has confirmed that the few dozen Iowans who were in Afghanistan — and who had contacted her office for assistance – have been evacuated. The Iowa Republican says some may not have been back in the U-S by last weekend, “but they were out of Afghanistan, so we knew they were safe.” Ernst says. Ernst and her staff are still working on behalf of other Afghans who’ve received or applied for Special Immigrant Visas because they or a family member worked with the U-S military or the federal government. She says the U-S really needs consular activities in Afghanistan and “that collapsed.”
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Achievement Center in Atlantic classified as a school zone

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says thanks to the DOT and Kirk Knutsen they have classified the Achievement Center as a school zone with a 35 mile per hour speed zone. Starting tomorrow (Thursday) morning the flashers will be flashing from 7:45 to 8:15 in the morning and 2:45 to 3:15 in the afternoon. Please take notice of these flashing lights and slow your speed down through the school zone.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Backers Take Another Step Toward First-Ever Carbon Dioxide Pipeline

(Des Moines, IA) — The process is underway that could lead to the construction of the first-ever carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey says Summit Carbon Solutions is considering the pipeline known as the “Midwest Carbon Express.” It is proposed to run through several Midwest states, including 30 counties in Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline — and that is why it falls under the I-U-B’s jurisdiction. The project would partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Native Among 13 Military Victims Of Kabul Bombing

(Des Moines, IA) — A Marine from Iowa was among the 13 military victims of last week’s suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. Twenty-three-year-old Marine Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page was a former student at Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He joined the U-S Marines in 2019. The first bomb was set off in a crowd waiting to enter the airport and the second hit a nearby hotel. Military officials say Corporal Page was a part of the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy