3 Virtual Hearings Set For Maps That Redraw Iowa Political District Boundaries

(Ames, IA) — US Senator Marco Rubio hasn’t decided whether he’ll run for president in 2024. The Florida Republican finished third in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses and is visiting the state to help Republicans raise money. Rubio was the keynote speaker at a Story County GOP breakfast fundraiser this (Tuesday) morning. He told reporters, “I imagine in 2024 I, like others, will have to view what the opportunities are and I’ve run for president before, so clearly it’s something that’s interested me, but it’s certainly not something that right now I’m either planning or not planning.” Rubio said his focus right now is on winning re-election to the US Senate next year. A Democratic National Committee spokesman says Rubio is in Iowa “teasing another presidential run” rather than addressing the spike in Covid hospitalizations in his home state of Florida.