Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Des Moines Woman On Bank Robbery Charges
(Des Moines, IA) — Police say a 32-year-old Des Moines woman entered a U-S Bank downtown location Monday morning at about 10:00 a-m and handed an employee a note saying she was robbing the branch. After getting some cash, Kari Martin left. Des Moines police say they got a tip about her location three hours later. They found her at a motel at 7:00 p-m and took her into custody. Martin is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of robbery in the second degree.
