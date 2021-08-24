Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Des Moines Woman On Bank Robbery Charges

(Des Moines, IA) The man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will be sentenced today (Monday). Cristhian (Christen) Bahena Rivera was found guilty by a jury on May 28th of abducting Mollie Tibbetts in her hometown of Brooklyn and then killing her. His sentencing was delayed in July as the judge heard testimony that tried to pin the murder on another man. The judge ruled that information was speculative and contradicted Bahena-Rivera’s confession to police that he killed Tibbetts and hide her body in a cornfield. He is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison at 1:30 p-m today. Tibbetts’ family will have a chance to speak — and Bahena-Rivera will also be given the opportunity to make a statement.