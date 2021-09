(Ankeny, IA) The man accused of putting pipe bombs outside an Ankeny home last June tells investigators he intended to damage a vehicle parked there. Chad Williams is charged with making a destructive device, possessing a destructive device, and possessing a firearm. Williams says he put the pipe bombs near his former girlfriend’s home because the man dating her sister was lying about his military service. When a search warrant was executed at Williams’ home, police found bomb-making materials and methamphetamine. He told authorities he had done a background check on the man he was targeting and found he was an “ex-convict” pretending to have military experience. His defense attorney has asked that he be placed in the V-A’s residential program for mental health and substance abuse treatment.