Prosecutor Blames Poor Police Work For Acquittal

(Washington, DC) U-S Senator Joni Ernst says she has confirmed that the few dozen Iowans who were in Afghanistan — and who had contacted her office for assistance – have been evacuated. The Iowa Republican says some may not have been back in the U-S by last weekend, “but they were out of Afghanistan, so we knew they were safe.” Ernst says. Ernst and her staff are still working on behalf of other Afghans who’ve received or applied for Special Immigrant Visas because they or a family member worked with the U-S military or the federal government. She says the U-S really needs consular activities in Afghanistan and “that collapsed.”