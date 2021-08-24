Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, IL

Fulton volleyball prepares for new conference

By John Rohlf jrohlf@clintonherald.com
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCMJS_0bbHcsBW00

FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton volleyball team is striving to finish at the top of a new conference this season.

The Fulton Steamer volleyball team has set a goal to finish at the top of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference (NUIC) in their first year in the conference, Volleyball Coach Stacy Germann said. This year’s team consists of 14 upperclassmen and four sophomores. Germann, in her 26th year at the helm of the Steamer volleyball team, believes the sophomores give the team much needed height to balance the roster.

“We will have some youth on our varsity squad but lots of height and strength,” Germann said. “Once we learn the ropes and gain gametime experience, I feel these kids will fit the varsity profile well.”

Senior Jersey Boyson and Sophomore Brooklyn Brennan will both be setters for this year’s team, Germann confirmed. They both have great setting hands and Germann has confidence they will feed the team’s “frenzy of height” well, she said. Brennan as well as Junior Gracie Sanderson and Sophomores Reese Dykstra and Annaka Hackett will be outside hitters and right side hitters for the Steamers this year, Germann anticipates. Senior Kara Stoecker and Ava Bowen will fill the middle hitter positions well, while Senior Teegan Germann will lead the back row as a libero, Germann said.

Germann foresees serving, hitting and blocking as strengths of this year’s team. The team camaraderie is evident, she said. While the youths of the team and lack of experience may cause hiccups at first, the group of seniors in the team have played together for a long time, she said. The keys to the Steamers’ season is playing together as a team, being intellects of the game and playing with anticipation and poise, Germann believes.

Last spring, the Fulton Steamer volleyball team participated in a limited schedule. They had a 7-6 record, with a 4-5 record in conference. Meanwhile, Iowa schools had a full schedule last school year, Germann noted.

“We lost time. Kids lost practice time with a ball in the hand. COVID took that away but we have to move forward,” Germann said.

The Steamers were able to gain some experience in summer league games, Germann said.

The Steamer volleyball team will begin its regular season slate with a home match Aug. 24 against Galena High School. Regionals are set to begin Oct. 25, with the state tournament slated for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

Comments / 0

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
473
Followers
54
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, IL
State
Iowa State
Fulton, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Brooklyn, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ropes#Fulton Volleyball#Fulton Steamer#Nuic#Volleyball Coach#Gametime#Steamers#Galena High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still threatened...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy