Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports five arrests.

James Erickson, 33 of Atlantic was arrested on August 20th on Cass County Warrants for Possession of Controlled Substance (meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Reckless Use of Fire or Explosives. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.

Clara Mohr, 34, of Harlan, was arrested August 20th for Public Intoxication. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in.

Kelli Templeton, 46, of Atlantic, was arrested August 20th for Operating While Under the Influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in.

Devin Gardner, 30, of Atlantic, was arrested August 21st on a Cass County Warrant for Failure to Appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.

Jeffery Knight, 34, of Atlantic, was arrested August 21st for Operating While Under the Influence. He was taken into custody and later transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.