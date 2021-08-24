New Book Delivers a Compelling and Inspiring Look Inside the Season's of a Woman's Life; Encouraging All Women to Let Go of Things That Tend to Hold Them Back

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. New Book HOLDING ON LOOSELY: Opening My Hands, Lightening My Load, and Seeing Something Else (Carpenter's Son Publishing, an imprint of Clovercroft Publishing) by Dana Knox Wright of Llano, Texas, teaches women how to let go of things that tend to hold them back in life in order to live life to the fullest while there is still plenty of time. "A gentle reminder to all women who feel the same when reading these stories," says Tara Royer Steele, author, Eat, Pie, Love.