Dr. Regina Cobb announced today that she has formally suspended her campaign for Arizona State Treasurer in order to pursue a new, professional opportunity. “When I announced my candidacy for State Treasurer, I was committed to taking my record as a fiscal conservative to the Treasurer’s office. But since my announcement, a new professional opportunity was presented to me that combined my passions of advancing healthcare policy and serving Arizonans. It is with mixed emotions – and excitement for my new opportunity – that I announce today the suspension of my campaign to be your next State Treasurer.”