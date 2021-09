A new Nintendo Switch leak has accidentally revealed five new games coming to the Switch, Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED. The five games in question come the way of Bethesda and id Software, which means they technically come the way of Xbox, which owns Bethesda and id Software. More specifically, the leak has revealed that the aforementioned pair are bringing five different DOOM games to the Nintendo Switch as a single collection. And if the collection sounds familiar, it's because it's been available on PS4 and Xbox One, and according to Best Buy, it's now coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.