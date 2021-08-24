Crimestoppers Says Man Suspected of Assaulting Woman at Forks of the River Greenway is in Custody

East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers says a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on the Forks of the River Greenway is in custody. Knoxville Police were searching for 47 year-old Michael James Ward. Investigators are obtaining warrants charging Ward with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for allegedly grabbing a woman without warning Sunday afternoon and attempting to drag her into the woods, punching her multiple times causing significant injuries to her head and face.