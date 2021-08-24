Cancel
Canadians can get a free pair of Surface Earbuds with the Surface Laptop Go

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has a great way for Canadians to save right now. If you get the Surface Laptop Go for CAD $1,229.99 you can bundle it with a pair of Surface Earbuds and get those absolutely free. The Surface Earbuds would normally cost CAD $259.99. They can pair with your new laptop or be used with your smartphone and other devices. The deal also comes with free delivery. The laptop is available in Platinum, Ice Blue, or Sandstone, and you can choose between an English or French keyboard depending on what's more convenient for you. This particular sale with the free earbuds ends on August 30, so take advantage of it while you can.

