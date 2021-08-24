Cancel
Morgantown, PA

Stolen Trailer - Attempt to ID/Locate

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

On August 22 between 0217-0219 hours unknown actor(s) stole the pictured Sure-Trac 16 foot trailer from the Morgantown Classic Auto Mall. The actor(s) were operating a black or grey in color Dodge Ram with unknown PA registration. The suspect vehicle was observed scouting the lot out earlier on August 21 between 1816-1829 hours. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 610-286-1012 and reference case 21-3296 or they can submit an anonymous tip to Berks Crime Alert at 1-877-373-9913 and be eligible for reward money should the tip result in an arrest.

berks.crimewatchpa.com

