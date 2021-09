With the volleyball season beginning soon, Pleasantville will hope to start their season the right way, going up against two of the top teams in the West Central Conference. The Trojans will open the season Tuesday at Earlham, who finished with the same amount of wins as Pleasantville, but had a better conference record at 6-4. After their opener with Earlham, the Trojans will have their first home match of the season Thursday against Des Moines Christian. The Lions finished with an undefeated conference record and a 24-14 record in 2020. Coach Joel Allman tells KNIA Sports that he is looking for his team to compete at a high level with most of his starters returning.