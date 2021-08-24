Cancel
NFL

Watch: Rams LB Travin Howard was mic'd up in preseason loss to Raiders

By Cameron DaSilva
 8 days ago
After missing the entire 2020 season with a meniscus injury, Travin Howard is back in the mix this year and expected to compete for a starting job at inside linebacker. Despite projecting as a key contributor, Howard still earned some playing time in the Rams’ preseason game against the Raiders.

It wasn’t an extended look because Sean McVay likes to protect his top players in the preseason, but his presence was felt in the 14 snaps that he played on Saturday night. He made one tackle on defense and another on special teams, getting his feet wet in his first game since last preseason.

The Rams mic’d Howard up against the Raiders and he showed a ton of energy both on the field and on the sideline. At one point, he also asked for a smaller jersey because his was “loose as hell.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

#Raiders#Mic#American Football#Ramsnfl
