American Idol Virtual Audition Day Comes To Colorado

MECHANICSBURG – Alex Miller did not win American Idol but is one of the most popular contestants from the most recent season of the ABC television show. The 17-year-old from Lancaster, Kentucky, won the judges over with his personality. He made it to Hollywood Week but would be eliminated after Judge Luke Bryan asked him to play something outside of his realm of country music. Alex stuck to his roots and that cost him a spot moving on. But Bryan has promised to get Alex to perform on an upcoming performance of The Grand Ole Opry.