American Idol Virtual Audition Day Comes To Colorado

By Zane Mathews
 9 days ago
Will the nation's next American Idol come from Colorado?. The next season of American Idol on ABC is months away, but the audition process is already underway across the country. Again this year, potential superstars -and people who think they are potential superstars - have the chance to submit an audition video online in hopes of being selected to sing in front of the panel of celebrity judges. But, another way to audition is during the "Idol Across America" open virtual auditions via zoom.

