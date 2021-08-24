Tommie Experts: Embracing AI in Modern Business

AI business success can be enhanced through collaboration. The five pillars of implementation and collaboration describe the fundamental elements that any business in this space should be considering. Recognizing that mastery of all five components can be daunting, this article seeks to highlight the point that not each is a company's strength; working with ecosystem partners to piece the puzzle together is important. Of course, while this approach can be applicable in other industries, the AI field is particularly interesting because it is so diverse. Companies can generally work together without a risk to their key markets. This becomes evident when looking at the vast array of players developing AI technology and innovative applications – everyone from Apple and Microsoft to John Deere and RR Donnelley.