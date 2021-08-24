Graycliff’s Music on the Lawn imbues FLW’s “American Scholar Day”

Sixty-three years ago today, Lolita—Vladimir Nabokov’s infamous “Charles Atlas muscle-man of language“—first hit shelves in the US. While we try our best not to condone or endorse pedophilia here at Lit Hub, we are all of us pretty vocal Lolita fans. In fact, we’ve probably published more pieces about Lolita than we have about any other book. Down through the years we’ve featured Hanya Yanagihara on the pleasure of reading Lolita’s first 100 pages, Rebecca Solnit on men explaining Lolita to her, Sarah Weinman on why we’ve always misunderstood Lolita, Jenny Minton Quigley on how the publishing world would respond to Lolita today, Emily Temple on the 60 best and worst international covers of Lolita and a playlist for Lolita, Christina Baker Cline on why Lolita is a gothic horror novel, Rebecca Brill on how Lolita went from the banned books aisle to a Lana Del Rey album, and me on the very first reviews of Lolita.