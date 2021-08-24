Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Graycliff’s Music on the Lawn imbues FLW’s “American Scholar Day”

By queenseyes
buffalorising.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of “American Scholar Day,” Graycliff will be hosting the full Orchard Park Symphony Orchestra (OPSO), featuring more than 50 musicians on Tuesday, August 31 at 5:30pm. Not only will this be an amazing opportunity to listen to the succinct sounds of the orchestra, which has not played a...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Person
Gershwin
Person
Anna Kaplan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Scholar#Musical Performance#The Lawn#Flw#Opso#All American#Principal Conductor#Experiencegraycliff Org#Clarksburg Cider#Harvard College#Buffalo Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Visual ArtSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Bob Ross documentary paints dark picture around artist’s joyful legacy

He painted soothing landscapes, gently addressing his TV audience in a near-whisper. You can do this, he’d say to his viewers. Anyone and everyone can paint. Bob Ross was a walking affirmation, so cheerful and calming that he became a pop culture symbol of peace and happiness, with a dab of kitsch. It’s not uncommon to see a hipster in a Bob Ross T-shirt. But where did that shirt come from? How did Ross’ visage, topped off with his signature perm, become so ubiquitous? The answers, contradicting a man who loved the word “happy” (a happy cloud, a happy tree), are quite sad. The new Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” produced by husband-and-wife team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, paints a picture of naked opportunism that shattered Ross’ legacy. It’s the story of how a man became an industry, and how his family was gradually, systematically left out in the cold.
People

Artist Chuck Close, Known for His Photorealistic Portraits, Dead at 81

Famed artist Chuck Close, who late in his career faced sexual harassment allegations, has died. He was 81. Close's attorney, John Silberman, confirmed his death to PEOPLE. His cause of death was not clear, though The Washington Post reported that he suffered from congestive heart failure. Known for his photorealistic...
Home & Gardenopenculture.com

Build Wooden Models of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Great Building: The Guggenheim, Unity Temple, Johnson Wax Headquarters & More

Frank Lloyd Wright had his eccentricities, in not just his personal and professional conduct but also the very language with which he described the world. Among the enduringly fascinating elements of his idiolect is the word Usonian, which refers to things of or pertaining to the United States of America. Wright didn’t coin the term: its earliest recorded user is the early 20th-century writer James Duff Law, who declared that “We of the United States, in justice to Canadians and Mexicans, have no right to use the title ‘Americans’ when referring to matters pertaining exclusively to ourselves.” The most famous architect in American history took Usonian further, using it to label an American architectural sensibility — of, naturally, his own design.
Religionbiola.edu

Smile, God Loves You!

That, saying—“SMILE, GOD LOVES YOU!”—was on a little green placard that I taped on the air vent above the front window of my old Volkswagen van. It may sound like a trite expression today, but 50 years ago it was one of the most important lifelines from God in my life.
Charitiesdownbeat.com

Jazz Foundation of America Gala Returns

Midway through the 2021 Jazz Foundation of America Gala on June 30, singer Norah Jones took her seat at the piano, the smattering of sequins on her jacket glinting here and there in the lights of the City Winery stage. “It’s my first gig,” she said with a quiet smile, alluding to the recent return of live music.
MuseumsNPR

At The 'Museum Of Black Joy,' It's The Everyday Moments That Go On Display

The first words greeting visitors to the digital Museum of Black Joy are simple and affirmative:. "I see you. You are beautiful." Before curator and creator Andrea Walls started exploring photography, she was a Pushcart Prize nominated poet. Clad in a red flat cap and a black V-neck shirt, the 57-year-old spoke to NPR from her combination garage and studio in Philadelphia, where she launched this "borderless exhibition" on the first day of a terrible year, January 2020. The news was filled with rancor, she remembers. Stories of strife and animosity dominated headlines and social media. Many of those stories were about violence directed against minorities and people of color.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Weaving the amazing tale of fiber artist Judith Scott

Melissa Sweet is the best-selling author/artist behind more than 100 books for kids, including two Caldecott Honor Books and the recent “Unbound: The Life + Art of Judith Scott.”. Judith Scott (1943-2005) was born with Down syndrome in addition to being deaf and largely nonverbal. She was institutionalized for decades...
Visual Artbuffalorising.com

‘Banksy Hates Me’ Art Show @ Amy’s “New Gallery” Place

Jesse Zuefle has his first ‘art’ opening coming up on Friday, September 10. Not that Jesse is an artist, per se. He actually can’t draw – he’s a self-professed ‘non-artist.” But during the pandemic, when he found himself sitting around the house, with nothing to do, totally uninspired, he found an artistic calling.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires Extraordinary Early Photography Collection From Larry J. West

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has acquired a collection of objects related to early American photography from the collector Larry J. West that transforms the museum’s photography holdings. The L.J. West Collection includes 286 objects from the 1840s to about 1925 in three groupings: works by early African American daguerreotypists James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge and Augustus Washington; early photographs of diverse portrait subjects and objects related to abolitionists, the Underground Railroad and the role of women entrepreneurs in it; and photographic jewelry that represents the bridge between miniature painting and early cased photography such as daguerreotypes, ambrotypes and tintypes.
Societyrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RONDA RICH: Mr. Berlin Sims: A great American

In the South Alabama town of Bay Minette, just outside Mobile, lived a great man and an American hero. I did not know him. That saddens me. Yet I had the privilege of walking in with the family and sitting on the third bench of the First Baptist Church as a mass of town’s people turned out on a Tuesday afternoon to say good-bye to a man who served his God, his country, his family and his community.
Visual Artartvoice.com

Most Well-Known Painter Artists In The World

There is no doubt, art plays a major role in the history of many countries – France, Spain, Germany, and the United States. Since Neanderthal artists began creating cave drawings, painting styles have been developed. Some of the most popular painting styles include expressionism, abstract, impressionism, modernism, surrealism, and Cubism. Each painting style has unique textures and brushstrokes. Enthusiasts and investors find themselves caught up in the techniques and practices that are combined to create some of the world’s most famous pieces of art. And this is not to mention the people who have tried their hand at painting. Unfortunately, only a few of these individuals will go on to become famous artists.
Restaurantspilot.com

Sidecar Social Club Opening Come Sunday Jazz Brunch Series

“Come Sunday,” Weymouth Center’s new jazz brunch series, is the perfect mix of great music, delectable local cuisine, and a beautiful environment. Kicking off the series is Sidecar Social Club, with its unique blend of jazz sounds, drawing from multiple genres, on Aug. 29, with brunch by Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery.
MoviesLiterary Hub

Here’s a video of Nabokov stalking butterflies, reading , and trashing Faulkner.

Sixty-three years ago today, Lolita—Vladimir Nabokov’s infamous “Charles Atlas muscle-man of language“—first hit shelves in the US. While we try our best not to condone or endorse pedophilia here at Lit Hub, we are all of us pretty vocal Lolita fans. In fact, we’ve probably published more pieces about Lolita than we have about any other book. Down through the years we’ve featured Hanya Yanagihara on the pleasure of reading Lolita’s first 100 pages, Rebecca Solnit on men explaining Lolita to her, Sarah Weinman on why we’ve always misunderstood Lolita, Jenny Minton Quigley on how the publishing world would respond to Lolita today, Emily Temple on the 60 best and worst international covers of Lolita and a playlist for Lolita, Christina Baker Cline on why Lolita is a gothic horror novel, Rebecca Brill on how Lolita went from the banned books aisle to a Lana Del Rey album, and me on the very first reviews of Lolita.
Performing ArtsSlipped Disc

Just in: Yannick’s too sick for Lucerne

The wildly overcommitted music director of the Met, Philadelphia and Montreal has submitted one of his occasional cancellations. Yannick Nézet-Séguin has told the Lucerne Festival he is too sick to conduct its resident orchestra in a pair of concerts in the next few days. The first will be taken over...
Escondido, CAthevistapress.com

Escondido Arts Partnership Events

Escondido, CA —August – September 3, the Escondido Municipal Gallery honors the continual support and patronage of the members of EAPin the Members Only Exhibition, a People’s Choice exhibition with over 50 artworks created by artist members.2nd Saturday ArtWalks are in full swing in downtown Escondido. Come support the EAP and local pop up artists all along Grand Avenue 11 am to 4pm and then join us for theartists meet and greet 4 – 6PM.
Movieswustl.edu

New Documentary Uses Footage from Eyes on the Prize Interviews

On August 19th HBO Max premiered the documentary special Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground. The new program is directed by Sophia Nahli Allison who previously made the Academy Award-nominated short A Love Song for Latasha. Hallowed Ground is a celebration and update of the groundbreaking Civil Rights documentary series Eyes on the Prize, which was originally broadcast nationally as two seasons in 1987 and 1990 on PBS.
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

PYGMALION announces 2021 lineup

PYGMALION is back September 23-25, live and in person, with a full lineup of music, literature, and cultural events. Made Fest returns as well, with two days of vendors from C-U and beyond set up outside Rose Bowl Tavern. All performances will take place in Urbana venues: Canopy Club, Rose...
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

DreamWorks Theatricals Partners With Music Theatre International On Writers Program For Emerging Musical Theatre Artists

DreamWorks Theatricals and Music Theatre International are launching a new Writers Program, in partnership with NBCUniversal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion team, the companies announced today. The DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program will look to identify diverse teams of bookwriters, composers and lyricists with unique voices and perspectives to develop musical adaptations of popular DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the Music Theatre International catalogue. The one-year, paid program will be open to individual writers, as well as writing teams. Selected applicants will be mentored throughout by DreamWorks Theatricals execs and other industry ambassadors. The program will also provide access to industry vets and...
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Art Notes

DNACA’s 40th Anniversary Performance Series Season Tickets. Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness is happy to present their 40th Anniversary Performance Series. The season includes five live concerts from internationally-known artists. For more information on DNACA and the performance season, visit dnaca.net. Tickets are available at dnaca.eventbrite.com, or in person at Del Norte Office Supply in Crescent City, and Wright’s Custom Framing in Brookings.
Musicacousticguitar.com

Ravel, Debussy, and More on ‘Intimate Impressions’ From Adam Cicchillitti and Steve Cowan

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Blair Jackson. Described in the liner notes as “20th century works written in Paris,” Intimate Impressions by Canadian classical guitarists Adam Cicchillitti and Steve Cowan draws heavily on their own arrangements of piano works by French Impressionist composers Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, but also includes Federico Mompou’s sumptuous “Musica Callada,” a beautiful harp sonata by Germaine Tailleferre, and a contemporary two-guitar piece by Andre Jolivet. The sonic palette is broad and deep—the melodies rich without being overbearing, the harmonies sometimes unconventional and unpredictable, the textures lush but still tasteful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy